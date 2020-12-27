The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Ravens' Win Over Giants

Tight end Mark Andrews wins what I'm calling the Full Disclosure Award after conceding he watched the out-of-town scoreboard "the whole game." Thank you, Mark. Most of his teammates and coaches said they only paid attention to the task in front of them, beating the Giants, but let's face it, several other games were just as critical to the Ravens' playoff prospects, and that's where the day's real drama unfolded. It was only human to want to stay abreast of what was happening. Along with Andrews, I closely monitored those other games all day, and I'm sure many fans did, too, especially after Saturday night's epic collapse by the Las Vegas Raiders, which made it seem as if the Ravens might never get the help they needed. But they did Sunday when the Pittsburgh Steelers rallied to beat the Indianapolis Colts (just say it: "Thank you, Ben") and the New York Jets upset the Cleveland Browns. "Now we control our own fate, and that's a great feeling," Andrews said. Before anyone accuses him of not focusing on his own game, he had six catches for 76 yards Sunday to lead the Ravens in both statistical categories. If he was distracted, he was a distracted beast.