The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Season-Opening Win

It was somewhat amazing that the Browns still had hope midway through the second quarter, as they had already committed a bunch of the kinds of mistakes that can doom a team – two turnovers, a failed fake punt, a missed extra point and several key penalties. But they only trailed by four and had the ball, a first down at the Baltimore 34 and designs on taking the lead. After that offensive series went awry, Cleveland's punt was downed at the one, leaving the Ravens 99 yards from the end zone and the Browns still thinking they had a chance. But that belief didn't last long. The Ravens covered those 99 yards in 10 plays to take command of the game with a touchdown. The Browns retaliated with what ended up being their last gasp – a long drive that ended with a key drop by Odell Beckham Jr., followed by a missed field goal. The Ravens took possession and drove 69 yards to a touchdown in just 35 seconds. Suddenly, the game was no longer close. This was the math: Too many mistakes by the Browns plus too much offense from the Ravens equals game over.