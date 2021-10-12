The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on the Stunning Win Over the Colts

Ha, and you thought the Ravens' season was going to become reasonably normal after their workmanlike win in Denver. Silly you. This game wasn't the least bit normal and it certainly wasn't reasonable. It was an opera with three acts. The first act was long and depressing as the Ravens sputtered on offense, got bullied on defense and found themselves down by 19 points in the third quarter and by 16 points with 12 minutes to play. Ballgame? It sure seemed so. The Colts were 120-0 when they led by that much in the fourth quarter. But then came the second act of the opera, a furious rally in which Lamar Jackson threw darts all over the field and the Ravens' offense suddenly was unstoppable. With help from two missed field goals by the Colts, one of which Calais Campbell blocked, the Ravens erased the entire deficit and forced overtime. That became the third act of the opera, and honestly, after the Ravens won the coin toss, it was anticlimactic. The Colts' defense was toast. There was little doubt the Ravens would roll to the winning score. So, to sum up, the game was frustrating and weird and amazing and cathartic all at once, and it produced a happy ending that was almost impossible to believe, except impossible is now the Ravens' new normal.