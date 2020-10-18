The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Wild Win in Philly

Oct 18, 2020 at 07:07 PM
John Eisenberg

Five thoughts on the Ravens' 30-28 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field:

The Ravens were in complete control almost all day. They led by 17 points at halftime, by 18 early in the fourth quarter and by 16 with five minutes to play. So how in the world did they end up needing a massive, final stop on a two-point conversion to avoid the possibility of a truly disastrous loss? Basically, they ran a clinic on how to let the opponent hang around and retain hope while being down. The Ravens never made the one play to put the game away, stopped themselves with penalties on offense and gave up big plays on defense. They settled for field goals instead of touchdowns on key drives. Suddenly, the Eagles had all the momentum and a real chance to steal a game they had no business winning. But the shaky performance became easier to swallow when Baltimore linebackers Matthew Judon and L.J. Fort made the one play that absolutely had to be made, stopping the two-point conversion to preserve the lead. The result is a 5-1 record for the Ravens heading into their bye, which they'll gladly take with a run of tough games coming up.

In the first half, the Ravens' defense was the same, smothering unit that almost pitched a shutout the week before. The Eagles didn't generate a first down until late in the second quarter, by which time the Ravens were well ahead. Calais Campbell was dominating the interior. Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz could barely get off a pass without being swarmed. But the Eagles had hurt themselves with two big drops on plays that should have been made, suggesting the defense's dominance wasn't so assured. Sure enough, when the Eagles stopped hurting themselves, they started making big plays in the second half. One run went for a 74-yard score. Wentz was still being pressured, but he used his legs to escape danger and made big throws to open receivers. Give him props for a gutsy performance, but it was a head-scratcher to watch a defense go from dominant to basically having no answer. The Eagles ended up rushing for almost 200 yards and outgained the Ravens despite a 13-minute shortfall in time of possession. Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale will have plenty to discuss as he reviews film of this one.

Like the defense, the Ravens' offense was strong early. It drove to a touchdown on its first possession, then quickly converted a short-field turnover into a touchdown late in the first quarter. But the rest of the game was a struggle, with the offense generating just one touchdown on 10 possessions. What was going on? Lamar Jackson was under steady pressure when he dropped back and often had nowhere to run when he improvised. Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman stuck with the running game, as backs Gus Edwards, J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram combined for 28 carries, but they only averaged 2.8 yards per attempt. Bottom line, the Eagles' defensive line won the day up front. But what really hurt were penalties that stopped drive after drive, with the Ravens' offensive line leading the way in getting flagged. "We had way too many penalties, especially pre-snap penalties," Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh said. In the final analysis, Jackson saved the day. He didn't bring his "A" Game but still rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown (on a dazzling 37-yard dash up the middle) and passed for 186 yards and a touchdown (after dancing around pressure with a nifty two-step). The Ravens ended up needing every ounce of what he provided.

Campbell was the only member of the Ravers' starting defensive line to suit up and play. Derek Wolfe was inactive with a neck/concussion injury, and Brandon Williams was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday. The team only had four D-linemen active, and two were rookies. Bottom line, the Ravens desperately needed a big performance from Campbell, and the veteran delivered on cue with three sacks, four quarterback hits and four tackles for loss. He was especially dominant early, so much so that the Eagles finally started running plays away from him and, no surprise, moved the ball better. Campbell has been solid throughout his first season in Baltimore but this was his first time in full "game wrecker" mode. It was quite a sight, and remember, he's one of the oldest players on the field every week. The Ravens have plenty to work on during the bye, but Campbell is anything but a concern.

Short takes: As the Eagles lined for the two-point conversion that could have tied the game late, there was no doubt the Ravens would bring big pressure. Judon was on Wentz in a flash; the option play was doomed as soon as the quarterback hesitated ever so slightly about whether to hand off or run … The Ravens are 5-1 for the third time in franchise history, and they went to the Super Bowl the other two times (in 2000 and 2012) … The Ravens have now won nine straight road games by a combined score of 299-151 … It was fitting rookie James Proche II fielded the Eagles' last-gasp onside kick. He looks extremely sure-handed as the punt returner … Needless to say, it made a huge difference in the end that the Eagles' Jake Elliott missed a 52-yard field goal attempt, his only try of the day, while the Ravens' Justin Tucker was perfect on attempts from 46, 55 and 46 yards.

Gameday Photos: Ravens at Eagles

Check out the action from the Week 6 game at Lincoln Financial Field.

TE Nick Boyle and TE Mark Andrews Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
1 / 127

TE Nick Boyle and TE Mark Andrews

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
ILB Patrick Queen Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
2 / 127

ILB Patrick Queen

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
T Orlando Brown Jr. Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
3 / 127

T Orlando Brown Jr.

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens
P Sam Koch Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
4 / 127

P Sam Koch

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
P Sam Koch Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
5 / 127

P Sam Koch

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
T Orlando Brown Jr. Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
6 / 127

T Orlando Brown Jr.

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Shawn Hubbard
QB Lamar Jackson Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
7 / 127

QB Lamar Jackson

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
8 / 127

WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
WR/RS Willie Snead IV Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
9 / 127

WR/RS Willie Snead IV

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
DT Broderick Washington Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
10 / 127

DT Broderick Washington

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
OLB Tyus Bowser Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
11 / 127

OLB Tyus Bowser

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
DE Calais Campbell Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
12 / 127

DE Calais Campbell

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
DE Calais Campbell Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
13 / 127

DE Calais Campbell

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
OLB Pernell McPhee Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
14 / 127

OLB Pernell McPhee

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
OLB Pernell McPhee Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
15 / 127

OLB Pernell McPhee

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia.
16 / 127

Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia.

Chris Szagola/AP Images
Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia.
17 / 127

Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia.

Chris Szagola/AP Images
A Baltimore Ravens' fan watches from the stands before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia.
18 / 127

A Baltimore Ravens' fan watches from the stands before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia.

Derik Hamilton/AP Images
LS Morgan Cox, G/T Tyre Phillips, P Sam Koch, G/C Bradley Bozeman, T Orlando Brown Jr., FB/DL Patrick Ricard Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
19 / 127

LS Morgan Cox, G/T Tyre Phillips, P Sam Koch, G/C Bradley Bozeman, T Orlando Brown Jr., FB/DL Patrick Ricard

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
Ravens enter Lincoln Financial Field Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
20 / 127

Ravens enter Lincoln Financial Field

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
TE Nick Boyle and TE Mark Andrews Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
21 / 127

TE Nick Boyle and TE Mark Andrews

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Shawn Hubbard
S DeShon Elliott Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
22 / 127

S DeShon Elliott

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
DE Jihad Ward, ILB L.J. Fort, S Jordan Richards, OLB Pernell McPhee, TE Mark Andrews Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
23 / 127

DE Jihad Ward, ILB L.J. Fort, S Jordan Richards, OLB Pernell McPhee, TE Mark Andrews

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
S Jordan Richards Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
24 / 127

S Jordan Richards

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Shawn Hubbard
QB Lamar Jackson Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
25 / 127

QB Lamar Jackson

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
WR Devin Duvernay Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
26 / 127

WR Devin Duvernay

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
RB Mark Ingram II Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
27 / 127

RB Mark Ingram II

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
QB Lamar Jackson Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
28 / 127

QB Lamar Jackson

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Joey Pulone/Joey Pulone
WR James Proche II Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
29 / 127

WR James Proche II

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
TE Nick Boyle Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
30 / 127

TE Nick Boyle

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
K Justin Tucker Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
31 / 127

K Justin Tucker

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
QB Lamar Jackson Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
32 / 127

QB Lamar Jackson

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
DE Calais Campbell Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
33 / 127

DE Calais Campbell

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
DE Calais Campbell Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
34 / 127

DE Calais Campbell

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
QB Lamar Jackson Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
35 / 127

QB Lamar Jackson

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
P Sam Koch Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
36 / 127

P Sam Koch

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
ILB Malik Harrison Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
37 / 127

ILB Malik Harrison

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz (11) tries to get past Baltimore Ravens' DeShon Elliott (32) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia.
38 / 127

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz (11) tries to get past Baltimore Ravens' DeShon Elliott (32) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia.

Chris Szagola/AP Images
S DeShon Elliott Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
39 / 127

S DeShon Elliott

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
S DeShon Elliott Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
40 / 127

S DeShon Elliott

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
S Chuck Clark Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
41 / 127

S Chuck Clark

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
S Chuck Clark Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
42 / 127

S Chuck Clark

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
QB Lamar Jackson and RB Gus Edwards Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
43 / 127

QB Lamar Jackson and RB Gus Edwards

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
RB Gus Edwards Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
44 / 127

RB Gus Edwards

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
RB Gus Edwards Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
45 / 127

RB Gus Edwards

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens' Gus Edwards (35) scores a touchdown as Philadelphia Eagles' Shaun Bradley (54) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia.
46 / 127

Baltimore Ravens' Gus Edwards (35) scores a touchdown as Philadelphia Eagles' Shaun Bradley (54) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia.

Derik Hamilton/AP Images
TE Mark Andrews and QB Tyler Huntley Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
47 / 127

TE Mark Andrews and QB Tyler Huntley

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens' Gus Edwards (35) celebrates with Mark Andrews (89) after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia.
48 / 127

Baltimore Ravens' Gus Edwards (35) celebrates with Mark Andrews (89) after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia.

Chris Szagola/AP Images
Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson (8) tries to pass against Philadelphia Eagles' Rodney McLeod (23) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia.
49 / 127

Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson (8) tries to pass against Philadelphia Eagles' Rodney McLeod (23) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia.

AP Images
T Orlando Brown Jr. Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
50 / 127

T Orlando Brown Jr.

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
DT Justin Madubuike Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
51 / 127

DT Justin Madubuike

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
ILB Patrick Queen Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
52 / 127

ILB Patrick Queen

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
ILB Chris Board Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
53 / 127

ILB Chris Board

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
RB J.K. Dobbins Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
54 / 127

RB J.K. Dobbins

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
CB Marlon Humphrey Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
55 / 127

CB Marlon Humphrey

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens' Marlon Humphrey celebrates after the Philadelphia Eagles failed to convert on fourth down during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia.
56 / 127

Baltimore Ravens' Marlon Humphrey celebrates after the Philadelphia Eagles failed to convert on fourth down during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia.

Chris Szagola/AP Images
QB Lamar Jackson Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
57 / 127

QB Lamar Jackson

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
QB Lamar Jackson Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
58 / 127

QB Lamar Jackson

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
RB J.K. Dobbins Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
59 / 127

RB J.K. Dobbins

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
DE Calais Campbell Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
60 / 127

DE Calais Campbell

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
DE Calais Campbell Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
61 / 127

DE Calais Campbell

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens
DE Calais Campbell Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
62 / 127

DE Calais Campbell

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
DE Calais Campbell Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
63 / 127

DE Calais Campbell

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
DE Calais Campbell and OLB Matthew Judon Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
64 / 127

DE Calais Campbell and OLB Matthew Judon

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
RB J.K. Dobbins Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
65 / 127

RB J.K. Dobbins

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens
DT Justin Ellis, DT Broderick Washington and DE Calais Campbell Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
66 / 127

DT Justin Ellis, DT Broderick Washington and DE Calais Campbell

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
ILB Patrick Queen Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
67 / 127

ILB Patrick Queen

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens
WR/RS Willie Snead IV Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
68 / 127

WR/RS Willie Snead IV

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
K Justin Tucker Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
69 / 127

K Justin Tucker

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
OLB Jaylon Ferguson Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
70 / 127

OLB Jaylon Ferguson

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
CB Marlon Humphrey, S DeShon Elliott, CB Marcus Peters Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
71 / 127

CB Marlon Humphrey, S DeShon Elliott, CB Marcus Peters

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens
G/C Bradley Bozeman Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
72 / 127

G/C Bradley Bozeman

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
TE Nick Boyle Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
73 / 127

TE Nick Boyle

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens
QB Lamar Jackson Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
74 / 127

QB Lamar Jackson

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
QB Lamar Jackson Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
75 / 127

QB Lamar Jackson

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
QB Lamar Jackson Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
76 / 127

QB Lamar Jackson

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
QB Lamar Jackson Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
77 / 127

QB Lamar Jackson

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
QB Lamar Jackson Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
78 / 127

QB Lamar Jackson

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
QB Lamar Jackson, WR/RS Willie Snead IV and C/G Matt Skura Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
79 / 127

QB Lamar Jackson, WR/RS Willie Snead IV and C/G Matt Skura

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
CB Marlon Humphrey Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
80 / 127

CB Marlon Humphrey

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
CB Marlon Humphrey Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
81 / 127

CB Marlon Humphrey

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
OLB Jaylon Ferguson and CB Marlon Humphrey Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
82 / 127

OLB Jaylon Ferguson and CB Marlon Humphrey

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
CB Marcus Peters Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
83 / 127

CB Marcus Peters

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
QB Lamar Jackson Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
84 / 127

QB Lamar Jackson

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
Ravens special teams Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
85 / 127

Ravens special teams

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
QB Lamar Jackson Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
86 / 127

QB Lamar Jackson

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
QB Lamar Jackson and T Ronnie Stanley Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
87 / 127

QB Lamar Jackson and T Ronnie Stanley

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
QB Lamar Jackson Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
88 / 127

QB Lamar Jackson

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
QB Lamar Jackson Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
89 / 127

QB Lamar Jackson

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
RB J.K. Dobbins Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
90 / 127

RB J.K. Dobbins

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
QB Lamar Jackson Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
91 / 127

QB Lamar Jackson

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
WR Devin Duvernay Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
92 / 127

WR Devin Duvernay

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson reacts after a run during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
93 / 127

Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson reacts after a run during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

AP Images
Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson (8) runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
94 / 127

Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson (8) runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

AP Images
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz (11) is tackled by Baltimore Ravens' Calais Campbell (93) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
95 / 127

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz (11) is tackled by Baltimore Ravens' Calais Campbell (93) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

AP Images
RB Gus Edwards Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
96 / 127

RB Gus Edwards

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
DE Jihad Ward Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
97 / 127

DE Jihad Ward

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
DE Jihad Ward Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
98 / 127

DE Jihad Ward

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
DE Jihad Ward Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
99 / 127

DE Jihad Ward

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
K Justin Tucker Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
100 / 127

K Justin Tucker

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
101 / 127

WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
QB Lamar Jackson Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
102 / 127

QB Lamar Jackson

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
QB Lamar Jackson Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
103 / 127

QB Lamar Jackson

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
QB Lamar Jackson Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
104 / 127

QB Lamar Jackson

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz (11) is tackled by Baltimore Ravens' Jihad Ward (53) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
105 / 127

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz (11) is tackled by Baltimore Ravens' Jihad Ward (53) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Derik Hamilton/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Marlon Humphrey Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
106 / 127

CB Marlon Humphrey

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
OLB Matthew Judon Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
107 / 127

OLB Matthew Judon

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
OLB Matthew Judon Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
108 / 127

OLB Matthew Judon

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
CB Marlon Humphrey Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
109 / 127

CB Marlon Humphrey

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
ILB Chris Board Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
110 / 127

ILB Chris Board

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
T Orlando Brown Jr. and G/C Patrick Mekari Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
111 / 127

T Orlando Brown Jr. and G/C Patrick Mekari

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
P Sam Koch Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
112 / 127

P Sam Koch

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
K Justin Tucker Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
113 / 127

K Justin Tucker

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Joey Pulone/Joey Pulone
QB Lamar Jackson Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
114 / 127

QB Lamar Jackson

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Joey Pulone/Joey Pulone
OLB Matthew Judon Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
115 / 127

OLB Matthew Judon

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
C/G Matt Skura Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
116 / 127

C/G Matt Skura

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
RB Gus Edwards Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
117 / 127

RB Gus Edwards

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
OLB Matthew Judon Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
118 / 127

OLB Matthew Judon

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
OLB Matthew Judon and ILB L.J. Fort Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
119 / 127

OLB Matthew Judon and ILB L.J. Fort

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
OLB Matthew Judon Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
120 / 127

OLB Matthew Judon

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
OLB Matthew Judon Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
121 / 127

OLB Matthew Judon

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
QB Lamar Jackson Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
122 / 127

QB Lamar Jackson

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
Eagles QB Carson Wentz and Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
123 / 127

Eagles QB Carson Wentz and Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
DE Calais Campbell Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
124 / 127

DE Calais Campbell

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
DE Calais Campbell Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
125 / 127

DE Calais Campbell

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
QB Lamar Jackson Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
126 / 127

QB Lamar Jackson

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
QB Lamar Jackson Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020
127 / 127

QB Lamar Jackson

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, October 18, 2020

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens

Advertising