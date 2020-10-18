The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Wild Win in Philly

Like the defense, the Ravens' offense was strong early. It drove to a touchdown on its first possession, then quickly converted a short-field turnover into a touchdown late in the first quarter. But the rest of the game was a struggle, with the offense generating just one touchdown on 10 possessions. What was going on? Lamar Jackson was under steady pressure when he dropped back and often had nowhere to run when he improvised. Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman stuck with the running game, as backs Gus Edwards, J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram combined for 28 carries, but they only averaged 2.8 yards per attempt. Bottom line, the Eagles' defensive line won the day up front. But what really hurt were penalties that stopped drive after drive, with the Ravens' offensive line leading the way in getting flagged. "We had way too many penalties, especially pre-snap penalties," Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh said. In the final analysis, Jackson saved the day. He didn't bring his "A" Game but still rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown (on a dazzling 37-yard dash up the middle) and passed for 186 yards and a touchdown (after dancing around pressure with a nifty two-step). The Ravens ended up needing every ounce of what he provided.