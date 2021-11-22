The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Win Over Bears

You know it hasn't been easy for the Ravens to watch several of their former outside linebackers (aka Matthew Judon) play so well for other teams in 2021 while the Ravens have struggled at times to record sacks and get the pressure they want on quarterbacks. But none of that is a reflection on Tyus Bowser, a starting OLB they re-signed rather than lose. Bowser hasn't been a show-stopper as much as a solid, steady, versatile grinder, which the Ravens are fine with, and he took his game to another level Sunday. With the game scoreless in the second quarter, he forced a fumble on a strip-sack to stop a Chicago drive in Baltimore territory; instead of falling behind, the Ravens took the ball and drove to the first points of the game. He then sacked Dalton on the game's final play before the quarterback could launch a Hail Mary. In a game with a microscopic margin of victory, it mattered that the Bears missed an early field goal, and that Mark Andrews continually moved the chains, and that Jaylon Ferguson got his hand on a punt, and that Tucker, as usual, was better than the other kicker. I could go on and on. But Bowser's performance was right there with the factors that determined the outcome.