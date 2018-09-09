The Breakdown: Five Thoughts on Ravens vs. Bills

There was really only one lingering question about Flacco as the new season began: Could he take his consistently excellent practice-field performances of recent months and turn them into excellent play once the bright lights of the regular season were on? Those who know him and the organization's top decision-makers all firmly believed the answer would be yes, and indeed, it was evident from the first plays of this game that Flacco has brought his "A" game into this season (along with his best health in years, not coincidentally). He was mobile, decisive and accurate while completing 25 of 34 pass attempts for 236 yards and three touchdowns. The Ravens' running game never got going until garbage time, but the imbalance didn't matter because Flacco was so sharp. Equally important was what his performance didn't contain – the interceptions that have come too frequently for anyone's liking in recent years. Sure, things are bound to get tougher starting Thursday night in Cincinnati, but if the old axiom is true about the Ravens going as Flacco can take them, it's hard not to be optimistic.