The Breakdown: Mink's Five Thoughts on Loss to Colts

Baltimore's special teams unit needs to work out the kinks.

Like clockwork, the Ravens have had one of the best special teams units in the league year in and year out. Yet Baltimore entered this game ranked last in the NFL in DVOA – foreign territory.

A week after allowing a punt return for a touchdown, the Ravens were again outplayed on special teams.

With four field goals from beyond 50 yards, including the game winner, Matt Gay outshined the G.O.A.T, Justin Tucker, whose chance to win it from 61 yards out at the end of regulation fell just short.

Worse than that, the Ravens committed a costly error by fair catching a free kick near the end of regulation that Flowers should have returned to bleed enough time off the clock to get to the two-minute warning. Instead, the Ravens essentially gave the Bears a free timeout before their game-tying field goal late in the fourth quarter.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens originally thought the two-minute warning had already passed, and when officials added more time to the clock following the safety, they weren't able to get the change of plans communicated to Flowers in time.

After the ensuing drive only took 15 seconds off the clock, Jordan Stout hit a sky-high punt only 38 yards. With good starting field position, the Colts moved into field-goal range to tie the game. The Ravens also gave up a 32-yard punt return, on just a 44-yard punt, in the third quarter that put the Colts in good starting field position on a drive that ended with a field goal.

The special teams unit made some good plays too. Devin Duvernay's 31-yard punt return in overtime set the offense up in Colts territory to start the drive. Stout's 53-yard punt in the fourth quarter, downed at the 2-yard line, helped set up the safety.