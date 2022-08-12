The Breakdown: Mink's Five Thoughts on Preseason 1 Win

Quick Hits: Tyler Huntley dealt with tendonitis that held him out of most of minicamp, but he didn't show any ill effects. He completed 16 of 18 passes on the night. … You may have to steal rookie Pepe Williams' helmet to get him to stop playing. He dropped a pick-six on the first pass that came his way, showing good instincts as a slot corner. Then he moved to safety in the second half, showing his versatility. … Jordan Stout's booming punts made a penalty that made him re-kick one a positive. The rookie had major hangtime and pinned one punt against the sideline. He's feeling it. … In the running back battle, Justice Hill looks to have the most juice. He was explosive getting to the edge, even though his best carries were called back by holds. … Rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones also lived up to the practice hype, getting a sack in his first game when he tracked Willis down as he scrambled out to the sideline. That's a mighty athletic play for a man his size.