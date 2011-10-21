The Byrne Identity: Can We Get A Break vs. A Non-Elite Defense





CAN WE GET A BREAK AGAINST A NON-ELITE DEFENSE

Is it me, or do we seem to face a tough defense every week?

We started the season battling a Steelers defense that is currently ranked as the league's best (yardage). In Game 2, we squared off against the Titans' eighth-ranked pass defense. Can't whine about the Rams and our 37 points scored reflects that.

A week later, it was Rex Ryan and company. They're pretty good on defense, especially the pass. Last Sunday, it was the Texans who rode into Baltimore with the league's seventh-best defense. And, this Monday at Jacksonville…well, the Jaguars are eighth best. (The Ravens, by the way, are currently third in the NFL, but first in fewest points allowed.)

I know we're not supposed to look beyond this game, but I am aware that we will face top 10 defenses in seven of our last 12 games. Amazingly, all four teams in the AFC North are in this elite group. Pittsburgh, as noted, is first; the Bengals are second, while the Browns are seventh. Six of our last 12 games are played against teams with pass defenses rated in the top 10.

Tough road indeed. But, as Coach John Harbaugh often tells his players, we're just the men to get it done.

Right now, the Ravens' offense is 14th in the league in yards per game. Importantly, we're averaging 29.6 points per game, fifth-best in the NFL. Only Green Bay (32.8), Buffalo (31.3), New England (30.8) and Detroit (29.7) are better. On the whole, we've played better defenses than those teams have encountered.

What excites me is that our offense will get better. I'm just sayin', If we can get Lee Evans and Ben Grubbs back – well, they are two of our best players. We can all see rookie receiver Torrey Smith grow before our eyes. WR David Reed is coming back after a shoulder injury. The offensive line has only played together five games – ever. They're going to get better. My gut tells me we won't be just bragging about our defense by the end of the season…no matter what type of defenses we face. As the former Ravens linebacker playing for the Jets likes to say: "Can't wait!"

'CHEMISTRY' CONTINUES

You usually have good "team chemistry" when you win. Winning is a magic elixir. But, as I've sensed since mid-training camp, there's something about this team that is special.

They like each other. That includes players and coaches. They are having fun.

Don't get me wrong, we haven't gone soft and Taylor Swifty on you. We are a tough, aggressive – some would even say mean – team. We go after opponents. We are physical and we try to bully opponents in this very tough, body-on-body sport. Coaches who play against us preach to their players: "We have to match the Ravens' physicality, or they'll run us out of the stadium."

That's who the Ravens are. We back down from no player or team. We are macho. Our opponents know what they are getting into when they face us.

But, I am seeing signs all the time about how this group enjoys each other, has fun with one another, – and protects one another. Coaches protect players and vice versa. As Coach Harbaugh says, "We have each other's back."