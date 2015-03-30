The Caw: Adorable Justin Tucker Wedding Photos





Sorry ladies, Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is off the market after he got hitched this weekend in Austin, TX.

Tucker and his fiancée Amanda Bass tied the knot Saturday at Ma Maison in Dripping Springs, TX (Tucker's home state), about an hour outside of Austin, TX (where he went to college).

From the looks of it, it was an absolutely gorgeous and adorable ceremony. Word on the street is Tucker was pretty emotional.

Tucker invited a bunch of VIPs to the proceedings, including quarterback Joe Flacco, center Jeremy Zuttah, Special Teams Coordinator Jerry Rosburg and Kicking Consultant Randy Brown.

Jack Bakarat and Alex Gaskarth, two members of the band "All Time Low" who have become close friends with Tucker, were also in attendance. If you remember, they also helped with Tucker's elaborate Baltimore skyline proposal back in November, 2013.

Seems like Tucker, who apparently was pretty emotional the whole day, was pretty stoked.