The Caw: Brandon Williams Poses With A Puppy

Jul 29, 2015 at 05:46 AM
29_Caw_WilliamsPuppy_news.jpg


Hulking defensive lineman plus adorable puppy equals pure gold.

Baltimore's resident muscle man, Brandon Williams, is the latest Ravens player to pose for the "Show Your Soft Side" campaign to prevent animal cruelty.

"Show Your Soft Side" is a public service campaign developed to combat the alarming incidents of animal abuse in communities across the country, per the organization's Twitter bio.

Williams has also been involved with the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS).

Several current and former Ravens participated in the campaign, including wide receiver Michael Campanaro, long snapper Morgan Cox, wide receiver Torrey Smith, linebacker Jarret Johnson, defensive lineman Art Jones and linebacker Brendon Ayanbadejo.

