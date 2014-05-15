The Caw: C.J. Mosley Appears On Jimmy Fallon





It took Joe Flacco winning Super Bowl MVP to get on Letterman.

Ravens first-round linebacker C.J. Mosley appeared on Jimmy Fallon before he was even in the NFL.

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" invited eight of the top prospects on as part of a "Meet The Players" segment the night before the NFL Draft's first round.

Fallon let players introduce themselves, then gave a quippy little one-liner. Here's Mosley's joke:

"C.J. is the only dude so intimidating that he is allowed to talk about fight club," Fallon said.

For those of you who don't watch movies, it's a reference to the hardcore 1999 flick "Fight Club," and one of the most famous lines of all-time, "The first rule of fight club is you do not talk about fight club."

The best part is that Mosley is so intimidating that he didn't even laugh at Fallon's joke.