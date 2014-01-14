The Caw: Fatherhood Is Torrey Smith's New Motivation

In September, the Smiths announced the pregnancy on Twitter with a clever picture of Prego pasta sauce. Then in December, Chanel posted a video on Instagram of Smith excitedly finding out he was going to have a son.

When Smith comes back to the Under Armour Performance Center next year, he'll be a different man.

"Before I was playing and I was like, this is nice for myself and to be able to help my family at times," Smith said.

"But now I'm like, 'Whoa, I have someone who I'm 100 percent responsible for, who I helped put on this earth.' I'm definitely even more motivated. I'm excited about being that kind of figure for my child."

Smith can get some parenting tips from a couple of other superstars on the Ravens offense. Quarterback Joe Flacco has two sons, Stephen and Daniel, and running back Ray Rice has a baby girl, Rayven.