The Caw: Here's Eric Weddle's Offseason iPod Playlist

Apr 15, 2018 at 01:55 AM
Rachel Russel
15_theCaw_WeddlePlaylist_news.jpg


You know how you'll sometimes take a screenshot of that great song you're listening to and send it to a friend?

Well, Ravens safety Eric Weddle has been doing that this summer, except hilariously low tech.

Weddle still uses an old-school iPod for his offseason workouts, and he's been taking photos of it and posting songs on Twitter to keep his followers up to date on his playlist.

Check out some of these classics:

Eric Weddle's Offseason Workout Playlist

Ravens safety Eric Weddle has been tweeting out pictures of his iPod. See if you like his song choices.

