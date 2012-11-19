The Caw: Introducing 'Hacksaw' Suggs





Who is "Hacksaw" from Ball So Hard University?

I'll give you one guess…

Known for his unique introductions on Sunday and Monday Night Football, Terrell Suggs turned in a new one Sunday night at the start of the Ravens-Steelers game.

I literally had no idea what "Hacksaw" meant when I heard it. A horror movie reference?

Suggs cleared it up on Twitter Monday morning:

"Good Morning Ravens Nation. For those of you that are wondering, "HACKSAW" is my uncle Billy Kennedy name. He passed away in February. Wanted to pay tribute to him."

Well that's less funny and more heartfelt than I expected. Also, that's a hardcore name. RIP Hacksaw.