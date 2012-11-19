 Skip to main content
The Caw: Introducing 'Hacksaw' Suggs

Nov 19, 2012 at 04:51 AM
Who is "Hacksaw" from Ball So Hard University?

I'll give you one guess…

Known for his unique introductions on Sunday and Monday Night Football, Terrell Suggs turned in a new one Sunday night at the start of the Ravens-Steelers game.

I literally had no idea what "Hacksaw" meant when I heard it. A horror movie reference?

Suggs cleared it up on Twitter Monday morning:

"Good Morning Ravens Nation. For those of you that are wondering, "HACKSAW" is my uncle Billy Kennedy name. He passed away in February. Wanted to pay tribute to him."

Well that's less funny and more heartfelt than I expected. Also, that's a hardcore name. RIP Hacksaw.

Here’s the video for those of you who missed it:

