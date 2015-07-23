The Caw: Joe Flacco Helping Brother Pitch Fitness Band





Entering his eighth season, Joe Flacco's salesperson game hasn't improved much from his rookie days.

You may remember some of Flacco's commercials, including this classic one from Mother’s Federal Grille.

Well this time, he's helping out his little brother, John Flacco.

John, who just wrapped up his playing career as a safety at Stanford, is now launching a new resistance band training product called SomaSole. He recruited big brother for his pitch video.

"As a professional athlete, I've seen a lot of fitness devices," Flacco said. "And when John showed me this idea, I knew he was onto something big right away."

John is looking for funding for the project on crowdfunding website Indiegogo. The project needs $50,000 to get off the ground and is already up to $43,058 (at last check) through 15 days. There are 16 days left to get to the goal, so looks like they'll make it.

I have a hunch that big brother might spot John a few bucks if they come up just short.