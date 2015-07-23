Presented by

The Caw: Joe Flacco Helping Brother Pitch Fitness Band

Jul 23, 2015 at 07:22 AM
23_Caw_FlaccoBroWorkout_news.jpg


Entering his eighth season, Joe Flacco's salesperson game hasn't improved much from his rookie days.

You may remember some of Flacco's commercials, including this classic one from Mother’s Federal Grille.

Well this time, he's helping out his little brother, John Flacco.

John, who just wrapped up his playing career as a safety at Stanford, is now launching a new resistance band training product called SomaSole. He recruited big brother for his pitch video.

"As a professional athlete, I've seen a lot of fitness devices," Flacco said. "And when John showed me this idea, I knew he was onto something big right away."

John is looking for funding for the project on crowdfunding website Indiegogo. The project needs $50,000 to get off the ground and is already up to $43,058 (at last check) through 15 days. There are 16 days left to get to the goal, so looks like they'll make it.

I have a hunch that big brother might spot John a few bucks if they come up just short.

Here's the Flacco brothers' commercial:

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

