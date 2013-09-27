The Caw: Joe Flacco's Stiff Arm

Sep 27, 2013 at 06:40 AM

Joe Flacco has a cannon for a right arm.

He has a steel rod for a left arm.

A play that stuck out to me this season was Joe Flacco's stiff arm on 6-foot-6, 310-pound Cleveland Browns defensive end Desmond Bryant in Week 2.

The Ravens had a third-and-5 from their own 37. Flacco was in the shotgun when Bryant stunted and came up the middle, flushing Flacco to his right. He looked back and* *gave Bryant a "talk to the hand," sending him careening to the turf.

Unfortunately, Flacco's pass still went incomplete. But I left chucking about the stiff arm. Flacco really made it look easy.

I finally got a chance to ask Flacco about his stiff arm this week. Here's what he had to say:

"I don't know if I've ever bragged [about my stiff arm]," he said with a chuckle.

"I've kind of always had that, even since high school. When you're rolling out of the pocket, obviously to the right – when you're to the left, the ball is usually in my right hand – it's just kind of a natural reaction to get it out."

But he has unnatural ability. I don't get to see every quarterback around the league, but I hardly ever see Ravens defenders getting halted by opponents.

"I probably have decently long arms," Flacco said. "I am 6-6, so you can kind of keep people off of you a little bit. But yeah, I haven't really thought about it too much."

Flacco also busted out the stiff arm in Super Bowl XLVII when 49ers linebacker Ahmad Brooks had him in his sights. Flacco shook him off, rolled to his right and launched a pass 30 yards down the sideline to Anquan Boldin.

I also remember a Flacco play from 2010 when he ran over Broncos inside linebacker D.J. Williams on a 9-yard run.

Overall, I just think Flacco's a throwback. He's just a football player, not one of these quarterbacks who complains all the time when he gets hit and makes a big show of it.

For example, he got busted on the chin last week by the Texans' Whitney Mercilus, which drew a $15,000 fine. Besides the 15-yard penalty, which Flacco rarely gets, the play went pretty much unnoticed because Flacco didn't make a big stink about it.

I'd rather see a quarterback shed a tackle than complain about one.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

By the Numbers: Ravens vs. Lions

The Ravens have a 10-game winning streak against NFC opponents and a 4-1 series history against the Detroit Lions.
news

Alejandro Villanueva's Rebound Game Comes With an Army Analogy

After moving from right tackle to left, Alejandro Villanueva turned in one of the biggest one-game rebounds in recent memory.
news

Eight Years Ago, Justin Tucker Became a Legend in Detroit

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker earned Head Coach John Harbaugh's trust when he made a 61-yard field goal in Detroit in 2013.
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Steam Ravens vs. Lions

The Ravens will head to Detroit for a Week 3 game at Ford Field at 1 p.m. ET.
news

Lamar Jackson: It's Not Like We Won a Championship By Beating Chiefs

Coming off a remarkable win against the Kansas City Chiefs, Lamar Jackson has his sights set on the winless Detroit Lions.
news

Latavius Murray Is Bringing a Hammer to Ravens' Rushing Attack

Baltimore still leads the league in rushing through two weeks, and the veteran running back has brought his own dimension.
news

Mailbag: Examining the Defense's Start to the Season

What happens with Alejandro Villanueva after Ronnie Stanley returns? Will Justin Madubuike get more snaps? Is Anthony Averett sending his price up?
news

Odafe Oweh Wins AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Following a game-winning forced fumble/recovery, the rookie took home a big-time award after just his second NFL game.
news

What Mink Thinks: Ravens Are Never Out of It With John Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson

Head Coach John Harbaugh loves an underdog narrative and quarterback Lamar Jackson loves putting the offense on his back.
news

News & Notes: Offensive Line Deserves Props; Will Have Rotation at Left Guard

Brandon Williams' neck strain is believed to be minor. Brandon Stephens stepped in well for DeShon Elliott. Anthony Averett's PBU on Tyreek Hill deserves a second look.
news

Ravens Play Omar's Whistle From 'The Wire' Before Introductions

The Ravens paid tribute to late actor Michael K. Williams, who played Omar Little in the Baltimore-based show 'The Wire.'
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Chiefs

The 'Sunday Night Football' game will be broadcast to a national audience from M&T Bank Stadium.
Learn More
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising