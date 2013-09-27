The Caw: Joe Flacco's Stiff Arm

But he has unnatural ability. I don't get to see every quarterback around the league, but I hardly ever see Ravens defenders getting halted by opponents.

"I probably have decently long arms," Flacco said. "I am 6-6, so you can kind of keep people off of you a little bit. But yeah, I haven't really thought about it too much."

Flacco also busted out the stiff arm in Super Bowl XLVII when 49ers linebacker Ahmad Brooks had him in his sights. Flacco shook him off, rolled to his right and launched a pass 30 yards down the sideline to Anquan Boldin.

I also remember a Flacco play from 2010 when he ran over Broncos inside linebacker D.J. Williams on a 9-yard run.

Overall, I just think Flacco's a throwback. He's just a football player, not one of these quarterbacks who complains all the time when he gets hit and makes a big show of it.

For example, he got busted on the chin last week by the Texans' Whitney Mercilus, which drew a $15,000 fine. Besides the 15-yard penalty, which Flacco rarely gets, the play went pretty much unnoticed because Flacco didn't make a big stink about it.