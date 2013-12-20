The Caw: Joe Flacco's Sweet Pop-Up Slide

"I don't remember sliding a ton in baseball and all that stuff," Flacco said. "It's just what I do; it's my pop-up slide."

On a more serious note, the slide does help Flacco prevent injuries. We've learned via last week's scare that injuries can't be avoided entirely, but preventative measures can be taken.

Cleveland quarterback Brian Hoyer tore his ACL earlier this year while sliding. He slid too late and his knee twisted as he took a big hit.

"The biggest thing about slides is knowing when to get down and not taking too long to get down," Flacco said. "Some guys are trying to get that extra yard and they take too long and they have to do an awkward slide. If you're going to run, you have to be willing to take what they give you and really nothing more."

Flacco, who has started 107 consecutive games, hasn't taken any hard shots while sliding. He's just got to watch out for those blows to the knee.

"If anything, I've got guys jumping over me and kicking me in the head or something," he said. "Nothing crazy."