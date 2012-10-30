The Caw: Jonathan Ogden Comedic In Political Ad





Jonathan Ogden has expanded his repertoire from dancing car commercials to political ads.

The former Ravens All-Pro tackle is now in a political ad campaigning for Question 7, the referendum for expanded gambling in Maryland.

I'm not going to get into the politics, but I was interested in how Ogden took on a very different subject. And to be honest, it gives me a good excuse to dig up some classic J.O. commercials.

The Ravens have been silent on the Maryland referendum. Meanwhile, the Washington Redskins gave it their formal endorsement.

Ogden's portrayed in the ad as an intimidator who Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake seems itching to sic on the West Virginia casino owners trying to limit gambling in Maryland.