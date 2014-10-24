The Caw: Justin Tucker And His Race To The End Zone

Add this move to the Justin Tucker file.

Tucker has started a new routine of sprinting down the field after kickoffs as if he's in a race, then ducking his head as if he's breaking the tape when he crosses the goal line.

Each time I've seen him do it, I simply chuckle and shake my head. So Tucker.

So why has he decided to do this?

"When we get a touchback, everybody on the coverage team is coached up to finish through the line," Tucker told me. "It's all about setting the tone for the rest of the game. Letting the return team know that we are going to finish the play down the field where we want the play to finish.

"I figure if everybody else is doing it, I might as well buy in every once in a while. It's great for the cardio, great to stretch the legs out."

OK, so now why are you really doing it?