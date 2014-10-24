Presented by

The Caw: Justin Tucker And His Race To The End Zone

Oct 24, 2014 at 03:37 AM

Add this move to the Justin Tucker file.

Tucker has started a new routine of sprinting down the field after kickoffs as if he's in a race, then ducking his head as if he's breaking the tape when he crosses the goal line.

Each time I've seen him do it, I simply chuckle and shake my head. So Tucker.

So why has he decided to do this?

"When we get a touchback, everybody on the coverage team is coached up to finish through the line," Tucker told me. "It's all about setting the tone for the rest of the game. Letting the return team know that we are going to finish the play down the field where we want the play to finish.

"I figure if everybody else is doing it, I might as well buy in every once in a while. It's great for the cardio, great to stretch the legs out."

OK, so now why are you really doing it?

"Just trying to have a little fun out there and mix it up a little bit," he said with a grin. "That's part of it."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Odell Beckham Jr. Is 'Feeling the Love' From Baltimore

Odell Beckham Jr. is enjoying his start with the Ravens, but knows there's a lot of work to do.

news

Practice Report: Day 1 at Ravens Training Camp

Here's who stood out on the first day of 2023 Ravens training camp.

news

Ravens Sign Former Steelers CB Arthur Maulet

The former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback could be a contender in the slot position in Baltimore.

news

Mailbag: Could the Ravens Go After Chase Young?

When will J.K. Dobbins and Rashod Bateman practice? Will Arthur Maulet make the team? What's being done to reduce injuries?

news

Ravens Bring Back Wide Receiver Makai Polk

Baltimore claimed WR Makai Polk after he was released by the New York Giants.

news

Ravens Sign Long Snapper Tyler Ott

Ravens long snapper Nick Moore has reportedly suffered a torn Achilles.

news

Mark Andrews Sees a Different Role in Todd Monken's Offense

The Ravens tight end said he'll have different route combinations in the new offense.

news

Zay Flowers Loves His Role in Todd Monken's Offense

Rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers expects to play every position and get the ball in a variety of ways.

news

Around the AFC North: Biggest Training Camp Story for Each Rival

The Steelers have had an 'extreme makeover.' The Bengals' safeties are under the microscope. Will Deshaun Watson regain his form?

news

Takeaways From Ravens' Madden NFL 24 Ratings

The Ravens got more respect from the Madden ratings this year than last, including with Lamar Jackson.

news

50 Words or Less: Rashod Bateman Is Still a Crucial Player for Ravens

J.K. Dobbins can monitor the market and still get ready to ball. Running back depth is important, but 'The Bus' seems ready to roll. Still don't rule out Justin Houston.

news

Reports: Kyle Van Noy Is Visiting Ravens

Veteran outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy has been effective in coverage and consistent as a pass rusher.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising