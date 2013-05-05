The Caw: Juszczyk – A Writer's Personal Nightmare

May 05, 2013 at 02:35 AM
05_Caw_Juzz_news.jpg


Ever since he was a little kid, people have been mispronouncing Kyle Juszczyk's name.

"Every [public address] announcer has been wrong," the Ravens' fourth-round rookie fullback said.

Juszczyk doesn't blame anyone. He said he would get it wrong – well if it weren't his own name.

The first question he got in his first press conference as a Raven was about how to pronounce his name.

"It's YOUs-check, like use a check," Juszczyk said with a laugh. "I've gotten that [question] a lot."

The name is Polish, and it's my personal nightmare.

I have yet to type Juszczyk without looking at a roster. Once I get it right, I copy and paste it throughout my stories about the Harvard man. I shamefully admit I've already gotten it wrong once.

Luckily (for fans and broadcasters), Juszczyk is making it easy on everyone. He's giving the green light for people to use his nickname, Juice.

"My four years at Harvard, everyone called me Juice; I would get the 'Juuuuuice' chant when I would make a big play," he said. "I wouldn't mind that carrying over. I feel like there's worse nicknames than Juice."

So welcome to Baltimore, Juice.

