The Caw: Name A Track On Joe Flacco's Mixtape

Please, please, please let this be real.
No way Joe Flacco is really putting out a mixtape, right!? I've seen this trick before. We did it ourselves at Christmas time.
Whoever runs Flacco's Twitter account posted a call for fans to help name the first track on Flacco's mixtape.
Even if we won't get Flacco rapping, it's more fun to pretend it's real. Plus, the name Joe Kool is brilliant and that is my favorite picture ever taken of Joe.
Here are some of the best fan responses on Twitter:
@TeamFlacco FLACCOVELI — Clarissa B. (@HolaRosalita) February 19, 2015