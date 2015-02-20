The Caw: Name A Track On Joe Flacco's Mixtape

Feb 20, 2015 at 03:45 AM
20_FlaccoCaw_News.jpg


Please, please, please let this be real.

No way Joe Flacco is really putting out a mixtape, right!? I've seen this trick before. We did it ourselves at Christmas time.

Whoever runs Flacco's Twitter account posted a call for fans to help name the first track on Flacco's mixtape.

Even if we won't get Flacco rapping, it's more fun  to pretend it's real. Plus, the name Joe Kool is brilliant and that is my favorite picture ever taken of Joe.

Here are some of the best fan responses on Twitter:

@TeamFlacco FLACCOVELI — Clarissa B. (@HolaRosalita) February 19, 2015

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

