The Caw: President Obama Slips Up, Mentions 'James Flacco'

The internet has predictably exploded, as "James Franco" is trending nationwide.

Immediately, a parody James Flacco Twitter account was started, which features a photoshopped combination of Franco and Flacco's faces as its avatar. It's worth a look.

There's also been an onslaught of James Franco elite jokes, as you can imagine. If you remember, Obama already called Flacco elite (on purpose) during the President's speech to the team at the White House after the Ravens won Super Bowl XLVII.

"That capped off one of the greatest postseasons ever by a quarterback," Obama said. "More than 1,100 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, no interceptions. I don't know about you Joe, but I would say that qualifies as elite."

Flacco's Twitter handle, @TeamFlacco, also responded. I soooo hope this one actually came from Flacco and not his family, who typically runs the account.