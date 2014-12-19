The Caw: President Obama Slips Up, Mentions 'James Flacco'

Even the President of the United States of America can't stop thinking about Joe Flacco's career year.
In a press conference on Friday, President Barack Obama was speaking about his disappointment that the release of "The Interview" was cancelled after a threat of a hack on Sony.
"The Interview" is a Seth Rogan/James FRANCO satire about assassinating North Korea leader Kim Jong-Un. The hackers demanded Sony kill the movie, and the corporation acquiesced.
Back to sports, Obama was addressing reporters when he said "Flacco" instead of "Franco."
The internet has predictably exploded, as "James Franco" is trending nationwide.
Immediately, a parody James Flacco Twitter account was started, which features a photoshopped combination of Franco and Flacco's faces as its avatar. It's worth a look.
There's also been an onslaught of James Franco elite jokes, as you can imagine. If you remember, Obama already called Flacco elite (on purpose) during the President's speech to the team at the White House after the Ravens won Super Bowl XLVII.
"That capped off one of the greatest postseasons ever by a quarterback," Obama said. "More than 1,100 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, no interceptions. I don't know about you Joe, but I would say that qualifies as elite."
Flacco's Twitter handle, @TeamFlacco, also responded. I soooo hope this one actually came from Flacco and not his family, who typically runs the account.
.@barackobama It's James Franco, not James Flacco ;) — Joe Flacco (@TeamFlacco) December 19, 2014