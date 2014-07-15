The Caw: Ravens All-Star Baseball Team

Second Base: Lardarius Webb

Webb gets the nod for experience. He's the host of his annual softball tournament, and takes the game probably more seriously than most realize. He's got the range for second base.

Shortstop: Ryan Jensen

The 6-foot-4, 306-pound Jensen's not your prototypical shortstop by any means, but that's where he played in Webb's tournament this year and he was one of the most impressive players on the field. He can flat-out hit too.

Third Base: Sam Koch

Koch is one of those guys who is good at every single sport he plays. I'm seeing visions of Brooks Robinson at the hot corner. I'd enter Koch into the home run derby along with Flacco.

Left Field: Tyrod Taylor

Taylor may be the best pure athlete on the team and he's got a cannon for an arm. He has the speed to cover the gaps and an arm to cut down runners at the plate.

Center Field: Torrey SmithGotta have speed in center field, so I'm going with Smith. He's also good buddies with Orioles center fielder Adam Jones, so maybe he can get some tips.

Right Field: C.J. Mosley

Mosley claimed he hadn't touched a bat since high school, but blasted a home run during Webb's game. Not sure on the rookie's defense, so I'll hide him in right.