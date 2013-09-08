The Caw: Ray Lewis Debuts With ESPN





Let the fun begin.

Ray Lewis' post-football career as a talking head will kick off today on ESPN's "Sunday NFL Countdown," where Lewis is sure to fire off some interesting commentary with his usual passion.

So how will he do?

Lewis has been going through voice coaching. He was a tireless worker as a football player, and he's likely transferred that dedication to preparation to his new broadcast career. He'll be ready.

His passion is unmatched. It will be entertaining to see him go back and forth with the other analysts, including former wide receivers Cris Carter and Keyshawn Johnson, and former coach Mike Ditka.

But Lewis can also be quite wordy. Even quarterback Joe Flacco joked that Lewis' speeches often times "didn't even make sense."

"He meant everything he was saying, but I didn't know what he was talking about 90 percent of the time," Flacco told ESPN.

It will also be interesting to see how critical Lewis is of his former team, especially after the Ravens' lopsided Week 1 loss in Denver. It was the franchise's first game without Lewis on the roster, and he will surely be asked to give his opinion on Baltimore's new defense and leadership.

It won't be surprising if Lewis' commentary turns into headlines. He's still got that much influence in Baltimore, and as a national figure.

Any way you slice it, it should be worth a watch.