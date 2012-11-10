 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

The Caw: Ray Lewis Is A Photographer Too

Nov 10, 2012 at 01:45 AM
09_Caw_LewisGala_news.jpg


Is there anything Ray Lewis can't do?

I mean, seriously. The guy is a Hall of Fame football player, a phenomenal public speaker, a pretty darn good actor and a well-respected humanitarian.

Now he's all of a sudden an artist too?

Yup, Lewis is a good photographer, as I saw Friday night when I visited the debut of his "Sun Diaries" series at the Maryland Art Place's annual gala at Power Plant Live.

Lewis' work was featured along with the event's LUX exhibition highlighting artists working in photography and digital media within Maryland.

He had five pieces on display, all of sunrises or sunsets taken behind his home in Boca Raton, Fla.

"Sunrises and sunsets are just so awe inspiring for me," Lewis said. "Man has no input on that. You've never seen the same sunrise or sunset."

So how the heck did Ray squeeze photography into his busy life?

Well it started about eight years ago when his mom bought him a digital camera for Christmas. Before that, he was still using one of the old school film cameras, and he was determined to get the most out of his new toy.

Lewis went to the 2004 Pro Bowl in Hawaii and started getting into it.

"I got serious and took digital photography and found it's a real, real powerful thing," Lewis said. "I realized that with my job always being so hectic, photography is so quiet."

So for all of us artists out there, scratch another thing off the list that you thought you possibly did better than Ray Lewis.

09_LewisGala_instory.jpg
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ranking the Ravens' 2024 Offseason Needs

Here's a look at every position group and where it ranks on the Ravens' offseason needs.
news

Ravens Are Living Proof of NFL's Born to Play Commercial

The NFL ran a two-minute commercial during Super Bowl LVIII embracing the growth of football internationally.
news

Mailbag: What Are the Plans at Wide Receiver?

Which position group will change the most this offseason? Is it possible to keep Jadeveon Clowney and/or Kyle Van Noy? Will the Ravens keep using void years?
news

Important NFL Offseason Dates to Know

Here's the NFL offseason calendar and what each step means for the Ravens.
news

Cover Story: Zach Orr's Coaching Comeback

Zach Orr dreamed of being a long-time NFL player, but when a congenital neck/spine condition ended his career early, he discovered he had the makings of a coach.
news

Lamar Jackson Wants the Naysayers to Keep Chirping

After winning his second MVP, Lamar Jackson talked about falling short of Super Bowl LIV.
news

Lone Voter Who Didn't Make Lamar Jackson Unanimous MVP Explains His Choice

FTNFantasy's Aaron Schatz was the lone voter who didn't have Lamar Jackson in first place for 2023 MVP. He had him third.
news

GOATs Send Lamar Jackson Congratulations

See what Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, LeBron James, Ray Lewis and other legends had to say to Lamar Jackson about his second MVP.
news

Joe Flacco Wins 2023 Comeback Player of the Year, Celebrates With Lamar Jackson

The Ravens' former quarterback thanked the Browns organization and city after winning at NFL Honors.
news

Mailbag: Ravens' Biggest Needs at the Start of 2024 Offseason

Will the Ravens try to keep Patrick Queen and Justin Madubuike? What's the strategy at running back this offseason?
news

How Zach Orr Plans to Keep the Ravens Defense on Top

New Ravens Defensive Coordinator Zach Orr won't change the Ravens' scheme, but he has his own vision for what it will look like.
news

What Players & Coaches Are Saying About Zach Orr

Ravens players Patrick Queen, Roquan Smith, Kyle Hamilton are raving about new Defensive Coordinator Zach Orr.
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising