The Caw: Ray Rice Gets Super Bowl Tattoo

Aug 26, 2013 at 08:22 AM
26_Caw_RiceTattoo_news.jpg


Now every time Ray Rice flexes his biceps, he'll be reminding people who the champions are.

(Hopefully that'll be quite often considering Rice does it every time he scores a touchdown.)

Rice got his prime real estate tattooed with the script "Champs" overlaying the Lombardi Trophy and "XLVII" on top. Hat tip to @Rave_TV, who got a shot of the tattoo while filming players getting dressed in the locker room.

Looks pretty awesome to me, but I'm tattoo-free and plan on keeping it that way.

Rice isn't the only Ravens player who got a permanent reminder of what the Ravens did last season.

Wide receiver Jacoby Jones super-sized an already existing tattoo by adding the Lombardi Trophy and Ravens head on top of an image of the Superdome. Jones even convinced his mom to get a tattoo.

Defensive tackle Art Jones got an image of the Ravens' Super Bowl ring inked on the top of his left forearm. After all, you can't wear the ring during games. Jones got it done at Konkrete Jungle Tattoo in nearby Elkridge, Md., and complained about the pain the whole time on Twitter.

I'll keep an eye out to see if there are any other Ravens with Super Bowl ink.

26_Caw_RiceTattooHorizontal_instory.jpg
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

