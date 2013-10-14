The Caw: Team Photographer Tears Achilles, Keeps Shooting

Hoffmann was tended to by Ravens head orthopedic surgeon Dr. Leigh Ann Curl on the sideline before he limped to the locker room amidst cheers from some fans near the scene. He was fitted for a boot.

Now comes perhaps the most insane part.

Hoffmann returned to the game to keep shooting pictures!

He remained stationary in one corner of the end zone, so he couldn't capture all the action and required more help from fellow team photographer Shawn Hubbard. But he was still out there snapping away.

"I can't hurt it worse, right?" Hoffmann said. "What's done is done. I was never really in much pain. So why not?"

When I chatted with Hoffmann after the game, the first thing out of his mouth was about how great a picture of Doss he got just before the crash (shown at right). Now that's dedication. And make sure you check out the video our TV crew got of the takeout as well (mobile users tap "View In Browser").

Hoffmann was laughing about the whole thing after the game as players and staff members came over to shake his hand and wish him well.

"Wishing my guy Phil Hoffman[n] a speedy recovery this game is dangers for all workers.. ," Ravens linebacker Jameel McClain tweeted.

Hoffmann is scheduled for surgery tomorrow.