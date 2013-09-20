The Caw: The Koolest Middle Name In The NFL

"When I was a kid, I was just really mellow," Dumervil told me. "I just kept to myself and spoke when spoken to. People just assumed that I was real cool."

I asked him why they spelled it with a "K." Dumervil said maybe just to be different.

Dumervil went by Kool growing up. When he was being recruited, the letters came for Kool. His Louisville teammates and coaches called him Kool. His mom still calls him Kool.

"That's how you can tell if you've known me for a while," he said. "People who really know me call me Kool."

It was when Dumervil got to the NFL that he started going by Elvis.

"I like Kool. I really do," he said. "But I also learned to like Elvis too. That's your name, you know? And it's my professional name. I like both. I love my name, man, I love it."

I asked a couple of Dumervil's teammates about the middle name.

Art Jones just shook his head and walked away. Pernell McPhee, who has become really close to Dumervil and sits at the adjacent locker, thought I was messing with him.

"No. You're lying. He told you that? How'd you let him tell you that? He's lying," McPhee said. "Elvis Kool Dumervil. That's not his real middle name."

Finally, McPhee believed me. "I guess he is cool. He's a cool dude."