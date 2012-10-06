Presented by

The Caw: Torrey Smith Gives Snoop Dogg Advice

Oct 06, 2012 at 03:15 AM
06_Caw_TorreySnoop_news.jpg


It seems everybody's copying Torrey Smith's style these days.

Even legendary rapper Snoop Dogg (now Snoop Lion … which by the way, really?!?!).

Snoop-a-loop was in Baltimore Thursday night for a show at Rams Head Live. But before getting on stage, he had his people get in touch with Torrey.

"Snoop wants to know where he can get his dreads styled," Snoop's assistant, a friend of Torrey's, said.

Seriously, how cool is that?

Torrey recommended his place, Dreadz N Headz, in Woodlawn, Md., and the girl who does Torrey's hair went to go meet Snoop. Snoop gave Torrey a call to chat and say thanks. I, of course, wanted to know what they talked about.

"He called and was talking about how he's a Steelers fan but loves the Ravens and has a lot of respect for us," Torrey said. "He asked about my brother. It's pretty cool because he's actually my grandmother's favorite rapper. She thinks he's the coolest dude walking."

And what does Torrey think of Snoop?

"It's Snoop, man! He's cool," Torrey said. "He was real down to Earth. He still had the same cool vibe. It was kind of funny because I'd only seen it from the outside."

Smith's favorite rappers are Lil Wayne and Drake, but he said he was still honored by the call and said the two will meet up next time Snoop's in town.

06_Caw_TorreySnoop_instory.jpg

Snoop and his entourage (including a personal umbrella holder) came to Ravens training camp in 2009, which I'm still ticked that I missed. But maybe Torrey can lure him out again.

"If it had been a Friday I probably would have been able to go to the concert," Torrey said. "But we've got a big game so I can't be staying out going to sleep past 10:30."

Good call.

Torrey's dreads have also started a run to Dreadz N Headz. After getting Torrey's recommendation, Lardarius Webb, Pernell McPhee, Terrence Cody and Damien Berry all go there.

"All of them want to follow me," Torrey said with a smile. "I have the coolest dreads on the team. They want to get theirs like mine, so they ask where I get mine done."

Even Snoop.

Just had a quick convo with @snoopdogg aka Snoop Lion my gmas favorite rapper haha cool dude man gotta catch the next show in Baltimore — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) October 5, 2012

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens Eye View: Looking Back on Some of the Top Highlights

Instead of looking back on the Steelers game, we're going to look back on the full regular season.
news

Ravens Grades & Snap Counts vs. Steelers

Guard Ben Cleveland had the highest grade on the team and best of his career.
news

Ravens Defense Set a Triple-Crown NFL Record

The Ravens became the first team in NFL history to lead the league in points allowed, sacks, and takeaways.
news

Ravens 2024 Opponents Finalized

The Ravens will host the Bills and travel to Houston and Tampa Bay next season.
news

Michael Pierce: It Was 'Very Important' to Stay in Baltimore

Ravens veteran nose tackle Michael Pierce confirmed his two-year extension with the team.
news

Rookie Trenton Simpson Shines in Defensive 'Debut'

Ravens third-round pick Trenton Simpson got his first career sack and made a few other strong plays stepping into the defense.
news

Three Ravens Leave Finale With Injuries, But All Expected Back for Playoffs

Ravens S Geno Stone (knee), Odafe Oweh (ankle), and Bren Urban (concussion evaluation) all left Saturday's game early.
news

Zay Flowers, Kyle Hamilton Won't Play in Finale vs. Steelers

The Ravens have six starters among their inactives for their Week 18 game against the Steelers.
news

Reports: Michael Pierce Agrees to Two-Year Extension

Veteran defensive lineman Michael Pierce has reportedly signed a two-year contract extension that will keep under contract through 2025.
news

50 Words or Less: This Is a Pride Game for the Ravens

The attitude difference between 2019 and 2023.
news

Ravens Sign Dalvin Cook to Practice Squad

Dalvin Cook was granted his release from the New York Jets and could now provide more depth in Baltimore's backfield.
news

Ravens Make Roster Moves Before Finale vs. Steelers

The Ravens have placed Daryl Worley on injured reserve and signed Jeremiah Moon to the 53-man roster.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising