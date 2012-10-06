The Caw: Torrey Smith Gives Snoop Dogg Advice





It seems everybody's copying Torrey Smith's style these days.

Even legendary rapper Snoop Dogg (now Snoop Lion … which by the way, really?!?!).

Snoop-a-loop was in Baltimore Thursday night for a show at Rams Head Live. But before getting on stage, he had his people get in touch with Torrey.

"Snoop wants to know where he can get his dreads styled," Snoop's assistant, a friend of Torrey's, said.

Seriously, how cool is that?

Torrey recommended his place, Dreadz N Headz, in Woodlawn, Md., and the girl who does Torrey's hair went to go meet Snoop. Snoop gave Torrey a call to chat and say thanks. I, of course, wanted to know what they talked about.

"He called and was talking about how he's a Steelers fan but loves the Ravens and has a lot of respect for us," Torrey said. "He asked about my brother. It's pretty cool because he's actually my grandmother's favorite rapper. She thinks he's the coolest dude walking."

And what does Torrey think of Snoop?

"It's Snoop, man! He's cool," Torrey said. "He was real down to Earth. He still had the same cool vibe. It was kind of funny because I'd only seen it from the outside."