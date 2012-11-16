 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

The Caw: Torrey Smith Pumps Up High School Team

Nov 16, 2012 at 07:15 AM

Torrey Smith is following in the path of Ray Lewis, taking time to pump up some high school footballers last week.

Smith is a preps football fan, so he tweeted last Friday that it would be a "cool night to catch a high school game."

He was bombarded with tweets from Westminster High School students asking him to come to their first-round Maryland 4A playoff game against Blake (Montgomery County).

So Smith swung by and was introduced to Owls Head Coach Brad Wilson, who asked the wide receiver to give his players a pregame speech.

It doesn't have the same Lewis-like intensity, but was still a really good message. My favorite part was near the end:

"There's nothing like this," Smith said. "You guys will be talking about this game right here years down the road. We talk about high school games now as adults like we're still here. That's how special this is."

It's so true. NFL players still gab about their high school glory days. Terrell Suggs talks about how he used to be a beast of a running back, for example. So those memories definitely last.

Smith stayed for most of the game and left after giving hundreds of high fives along the fence. Undefeated Westminster went on to win, 51-7, and will now play Sherwood in tonight's 4A quarterfinals.

"It was pretty cool," Smith said. "[Westminster's] quarterback and running back were legit! They've got some playmakers."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Guide to the 2024 Combine: Schedule, How to Watch, And More

Here's the Combine workout and media schedule, how to watch, Ravens storylines, top prospects/positions, and more. 
news

50 Words or Less: Why This Is a Critical Combine for Ravens

The Combine isn't just for prospects. Restructures could take the place of void years. This offensive lineman class could shape Baltimore's decisions.
news

Here's How Current Ravens Performed at the Combine

Look back on some of the top NFL Scouting Combine performances from current Ravens players.
news

NFL Delivers Ravens Good Salary Cap News

The NFL announced Friday that the salary cap will be $255.4 million, an unprecedented $30 million increase.
news

Mailbag: What Will Happen With Justin Madubuike?

What happens now with Kevin Zeitler, Gus Edwards, and Geno Stone? Is Ben Cleveland the answer at right guard? Is a defensive line rebuild coming?
news

Ravens Sign Nelson Agholor to One-Year Extension

The veteran wide receiver had a strong first season in Baltimore and will look to build off it.
news

The Hall of Fame Cases for Terrell Suggs And Marshal Yanda

Here's a look at the reasons why Terrell Suggs and Marshal Yanda should (and may not) be part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025.
news

Ranking the Ravens' 2024 Offseason Needs

Here's a look at every position group and where it ranks on the Ravens' offseason needs.
news

Ravens Are Living Proof of NFL's Born to Play Commercial

The NFL ran a two-minute commercial during Super Bowl LVIII embracing the growth of football internationally.
news

Mailbag: What Are the Plans at Wide Receiver?

Which position group will change the most this offseason? Is it possible to keep Jadeveon Clowney and/or Kyle Van Noy? Will the Ravens keep using void years?
news

Important NFL Offseason Dates to Know

Here's the NFL offseason calendar and what each step means for the Ravens.
news

Cover Story: Zach Orr's Coaching Comeback

Zach Orr dreamed of being a long-time NFL player, but when a congenital neck/spine condition ended his career early, he discovered he had the makings of a coach.
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising