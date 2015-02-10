The Caw: Tyrod Taylor Beat By Colin Kaepernick In Bowling

He's one of the shiftiest players on the team, he's filthy on the basketball court and apparently he's a pretty good bowler, too.
But Taylor has met his match – the same man Joe Flacco dueled in his McDonald's commercial.
That man is 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who is apparently a really good bowler himself. Taylor and Kaepernick seem to be pretty good friends, because they also trained together last offseason.
Here's Taylor's Twitter timeline from last night, which indicates that Kaepernick rolled six straight strikes.