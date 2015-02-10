The Caw: Tyrod Taylor Beat By Colin Kaepernick In Bowling





He's one of the shiftiest players on the team, he's filthy on the basketball court and apparently he's a pretty good bowler, too.

But Taylor has met his match – the same man Joe Flacco dueled in his McDonald's commercial.

That man is 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who is apparently a really good bowler himself. Taylor and Kaepernick seem to be pretty good friends, because they also trained together last offseason.