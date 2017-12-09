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The Caw: Watch Brandon Williams Make Snow Angels in Snapchat Takeover

Dec 09, 2017 at 06:20 AM
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Garrett Downing

Garrett Downing Sr. Director of Social Media

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It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

Snow is falling in Baltimore Saturday morning, and Ravens players had some fun with it before catching their afternoon flight to Pittsburgh.

Defensive tackle Brandon Williams is taking over the team’s Snapchat account for the day, and he posted a video of himself making a snow angel, while wearing a cutoff hoodie.

He also posted videos of his teammates running outside to check out the snow, and even shared a clip of him hitting tight end Nick Boyle in the face with a snowball.

Williams will have the keys to the Snapchat account throughout Saturday, and this is the perfect time to add the team on Snapchat (BltRavens) to see what else Williams has planned.

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