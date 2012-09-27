The Caw: Will Joe Flacco Spice Up His Pregame Intro?

Sep 27, 2012 at 09:05 AM
27_Caw_FlaccoTunnel_news.jpg


Joe Flacco is getting pretty big-time these days.

He leads the AFC in passing yards. He beat Tom Brady on Sunday Night Football. Frankly, he's the man.

So Ravens fans asked me whether Flacco would consider spicing up his pre-game intro to suit his high-profile ways. I promised I'd take the question to Joe, so here goes.

With Flacco scheduled to run out of the tunnel Thursday night during primetime television, I figured this would be as good a time as any.

As of now, Flacco rolls with a simple head down, quick jog through the line, slapping fives with his teammates. It's pretty boring.

So, Joe, how about something different?

"I'm not Ray Lewis," he said with an eye roll and a smile. "It's not my personality. Anything I would do would look stupid so I'm not going to do it."

Hear you loud and clear big guy. Just for the sake of fun, I asked a couple guys around the locker room for their thoughts on the matter.

I went to quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who spends just about every day with Flacco. He didn't even have any suggestions.

"He's not too flashy, so I think his intro fits him," Taylor said. "And I don't think he'll change it."

So I moved on to somebody who has moves – wide receiver Jacoby Jones.

It didn't take him more than a second to offer a suggestion for Flacco: the South Dallas Swag.

"He'll like this. He'll come out of the tunnel just like this. [dances] It'll be so sweet," Jones said. "I'll ask him. He's goofy too. He might try it."

Here's a video for Flacco, and anybody else, to learn the South Dallas Swag. Let's see if Jones has any success convincing Flacco. I say he has about a one-in-a-million shot.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Who's Playing, Who's Not: Mark Andrews Practices Fully, Questionable to Face Panthers

Lamar Jackson missed practice Friday due to illness but will play Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

news

A Higher Calling: Justin Houston Attributes Monster Season to His Faith

Veteran Ravens outside linebacker Justin Houston said God told him to give everything he had for another season.

news

Former Raven Edgar Jones Is Donating Shoes to Veterans

Edgar Jones is a part owner of Woobies, which calls itself the first veteran-owned shoe company.

news

Ed Dickson Retires as a Raven After 10-Year Career

Ed Dickson played four seasons in Baltimore and was a key part of their Super Bowl XLVII team.

news

Gameday Threads: A Classic Uniform for Ravens-Panthers

The Ravens will wear their purple jerseys and white pants to take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 11 at M&T Bank Stadium.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Mark Andrews, Gus Edwards Return to Practice

The Ravens could get two of their top offensive players back to face the Carolina Panthers.

news

Mailbag: What Changes Will Ravens Make After the Bye?

Will the Ravens still sign a wide receiver? Is Justin Houston's impact bigger than we even realize? What's the energy in the locker room like?

news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for During the Bye

Ravens fans have some interesting games to watch during the team's Week 10 bye.

news

Midseason Ravens Awards

Here's Ryan Mink's picks for offensive MVP, defensive MVP, biggest surprise, rookie of the first half, best comeback, and best play.

news

Ravens Eye View: Week 9 vs. Saints

Lamar Jackson had a much better game than the stats show. Justin Houston's sacks were aided by his teammates. Ravens battered the Saints with pulling blockers.

news

Mailbag: Sizing Up Ravens' Schedule After the Bye

What will the Ravens' running back rotation be once players return? Will Isaiah Likely still be part of the offense when Mark Andrews is back? What's the status of Marcus Williams?

news

Lamar Jackson Laughs Off Heated Exchange, Chasing 'Perfect Game'

Lamar Jackson was frustrated with a couple missed throws and a delay of game penalty in the second half of Monday night's win, and his coaches and teammates are fine with that.

FIND TICKETS
Find Tickets
Advertising