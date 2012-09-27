The Caw: Will Joe Flacco Spice Up His Pregame Intro?





Joe Flacco is getting pretty big-time these days.

He leads the AFC in passing yards. He beat Tom Brady on Sunday Night Football. Frankly, he's the man.

So Ravens fans asked me whether Flacco would consider spicing up his pre-game intro to suit his high-profile ways. I promised I'd take the question to Joe, so here goes.

With Flacco scheduled to run out of the tunnel Thursday night during primetime television, I figured this would be as good a time as any.

As of now, Flacco rolls with a simple head down, quick jog through the line, slapping fives with his teammates. It's pretty boring.

So, Joe, how about something different?

"I'm not Ray Lewis," he said with an eye roll and a smile. "It's not my personality. Anything I would do would look stupid so I'm not going to do it."

Hear you loud and clear big guy. Just for the sake of fun, I asked a couple guys around the locker room for their thoughts on the matter.

I went to quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who spends just about every day with Flacco. He didn't even have any suggestions.

"He's not too flashy, so I think his intro fits him," Taylor said. "And I don't think he'll change it."

So I moved on to somebody who has moves – wide receiver Jacoby Jones.

It didn't take him more than a second to offer a suggestion for Flacco: the South Dallas Swag.

"He'll like this. He'll come out of the tunnel just like this. [dances] It'll be so sweet," Jones said. "I'll ask him. He's goofy too. He might try it."