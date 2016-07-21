The Competition 2016: Wide Receivers

Jul 21, 2016 at 06:04 AM
WR Sammy Watkins
Garrett Downing

21_competitionWR_news.jpg


"The Competition" is a series that breaks down every position battle leading up to training camp.

Returning Players

Kamar Aiken (6-foot-2, 215 pounds, fourth season)

Daniel Brown (6-5, 225, second season)

Jeremy Butler (6-2, 213, third season)

Michael Campanaro (5-9, 185, third season)

Kaelin Clay (5-10, 195, second season)

Chris Matthews (6-5, 218, third season)

Breshad Perriman (6-2, 218, second season)

Steve Smith Sr. (5-9, 195, 16th season)

Rookies

Chris Moore (6-1, 205, fourth-round pick)

Keenan Reynolds (5-10, 190, sixth-round pick)

Free-Agent Additions

Mike Wallace (6-0, 205, eighth season)

Projected Starters

Smith is the leader of the group, and he'll be in the starting lineup as long as he's fully recovered from last year's torn Achilles. Smith has not given a definite timetable for when he expects to return, but he recently posted a video of him running again. General Manager Ozzie Newsome also said this offseason that Smith should be ready to go for the season opener Sept. 11. If the injury takes more time to recover or he has to take a reduced role because of it, then that will create an opportunity for other players. The most likely starter opposite of Smith is Aiken, who led the team with 944 receiving yards last year. Perriman could push for the starting job if he's healthy, but he first has to recover from another knee injury he suffered this offseason. You can't rule out Wallace either.

Key Role Players

The Ravens brought in Wallace and Moore this offseason to give the offense more vertical threats. Wallace is motivated to bounce back from last year's disappointing season with the Vikings and Moore showed serious big-play potential in college. The Ravens will lean on both of them to stretch the field this season. The Ravens also need players to work the middle of the field to move the chains, and that's where Campanaro or Reynolds can excel. Campanaro has dealt with nagging injuries his first two seasons, but the Ravens have high hopes for him as a slot receiver. 

Most Anticipated Battle

The competition for a starting job will be something to watch throughout the summer. Aiken goes into camp with the advantage after last year's breakout season, but Perriman could push him for reps if he's healthy. Wallace will also be in the mix for a starting job based on how quickly he adjusts to his new home. On the other end of the depth chart, the Ravens will have several players vying for the final receiver spot on the roster. The Ravens may not be able to keep both Campanaro and Reynolds, so the microscope will be on both during camp. Baltimore also has several other young players capable of playing their way onto the team. Matthews made a name for himself with the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX and Butler was a one of the impressive players during last year's training camp. Clay also showed his big-play potential last season with a punt return touchdown in last season's victory over the Browns on Monday Night Football. The group has depth from top to bottom, and seemingly just like every year, the position has plenty of intriguing storylines going into camp.

Climbing The Depth Chart: Wide Receivers

We're taking a look at several competitive positions heading into OTAs as players look to move up the depth chart this offseason. For the receivers, Steve Smith Sr. will lead the pack once healthy. But who will be the No. 2?

1 / 11

Kamar Aiken 2015 stats: 75 receptions, 944 yards, 5 touchdowns Aiken proved he can be a starter last season. He was a strong and reliable chain mover who was among the most productive wideouts in the NFL down the stretch. Aiken finished the season with nine consecutive five-catch games, the longest such streak in franchise history and third-longest active streak of its kind in the league. Now with more competition, he's looking to hold onto his big role.
Kamar Aiken 2015 stats: 75 receptions, 944 yards, 5 touchdowns Aiken proved he can be a starter last season. He was a strong and reliable chain mover who was among the most productive wideouts in the NFL down the stretch. Aiken finished the season with nine consecutive five-catch games, the longest such streak in franchise history and third-longest active streak of its kind in the league. Now with more competition, he's looking to hold onto his big role.

3 / 11

Breshad Perriman 2015 stats: N/A Perriman's rookie season was lost due to a knee injury suffered on the first day of training camp. The 2015 first-round pick is back on the field and running, and should have all summer to catch up on lost time. Perriman's potential as a deep threat is unmistakable, as he showed before his injury. Now he's got to stay healthy and he'll have a shot at a starting gig.
Breshad Perriman 2015 stats: N/A Perriman's rookie season was lost due to a knee injury suffered on the first day of training camp. The 2015 first-round pick is back on the field and running, and should have all summer to catch up on lost time. Perriman's potential as a deep threat is unmistakable, as he showed before his injury. Now he's got to stay healthy and he'll have a shot at a starting gig.

5 / 11

Chris Moore 2015 stats: 40 receptions, 870 yards, 7 touchdowns Moore is yet another big-play weapon at Joe Flacco's disposal. The fourth-round pick averaged 19.3 yards per catch over his four years at Cincinnati. Moore will need to hone his technique and route tree, but he's an aggressive, good-sized target who will compete for offensive snaps as a rookie.
Chris Moore 2015 stats: 40 receptions, 870 yards, 7 touchdowns Moore is yet another big-play weapon at Joe Flacco's disposal. The fourth-round pick averaged 19.3 yards per catch over his four years at Cincinnati. Moore will need to hone his technique and route tree, but he's an aggressive, good-sized target who will compete for offensive snaps as a rookie.

7 / 11

Jeremy Butler 2015 stats: 31 receptions, 363 yards, 0 touchdowns After being elevated to the 53-man roster in late October, Butler made his impact felt on offense. He caught six passes for 57 yards in the season finale against Cincinnati. The former undrafted rookie out of Tennessee-Martin has grown into a sure-handed, reliable target. If Butler doesn't make the 53-man cut, he would be a prime practice-squad candidate.
Jeremy Butler 2015 stats: 31 receptions, 363 yards, 0 touchdowns After being elevated to the 53-man roster in late October, Butler made his impact felt on offense. He caught six passes for 57 yards in the season finale against Cincinnati. The former undrafted rookie out of Tennessee-Martin has grown into a sure-handed, reliable target. If Butler doesn't make the 53-man cut, he would be a prime practice-squad candidate.

9 / 11

Daniel Brown 2015 stats: 6 receptions, 64 yards, 0 touchdowns Brown's highlight last year may have been a touchdown that was called back due to a phantom offensive pass interference call in Miami. The 2015 undrafted rookie out of James Madison, who was one of the team's stars in the preseason, eventually got his chance after being cut and re-signed to the roster and had some impressive catches in limited action. He'll face even stiffer competition than last year for a roster spot.
Daniel Brown 2015 stats: 6 receptions, 64 yards, 0 touchdowns Brown's highlight last year may have been a touchdown that was called back due to a phantom offensive pass interference call in Miami. The 2015 undrafted rookie out of James Madison, who was one of the team's stars in the preseason, eventually got his chance after being cut and re-signed to the roster and had some impressive catches in limited action. He'll face even stiffer competition than last year for a roster spot.

11 / 11

