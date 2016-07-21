The Competition 2016: Wide Receivers





"The Competition" is a series that breaks down every position battle leading up to training camp.

Returning Players

Kamar Aiken (6-foot-2, 215 pounds, fourth season)

Daniel Brown (6-5, 225, second season)

Jeremy Butler (6-2, 213, third season)

Michael Campanaro (5-9, 185, third season)

Kaelin Clay (5-10, 195, second season)

Chris Matthews (6-5, 218, third season)

Breshad Perriman (6-2, 218, second season)

Steve Smith Sr. (5-9, 195, 16th season)

Rookies

Chris Moore (6-1, 205, fourth-round pick)

Keenan Reynolds (5-10, 190, sixth-round pick)

Free-Agent Additions

Mike Wallace (6-0, 205, eighth season)

Projected Starters

Smith is the leader of the group, and he'll be in the starting lineup as long as he's fully recovered from last year's torn Achilles. Smith has not given a definite timetable for when he expects to return, but he recently posted a video of him running again. General Manager Ozzie Newsome also said this offseason that Smith should be ready to go for the season opener Sept. 11. If the injury takes more time to recover or he has to take a reduced role because of it, then that will create an opportunity for other players. The most likely starter opposite of Smith is Aiken, who led the team with 944 receiving yards last year. Perriman could push for the starting job if he's healthy, but he first has to recover from another knee injury he suffered this offseason. You can't rule out Wallace either.

Key Role Players

The Ravens brought in Wallace and Moore this offseason to give the offense more vertical threats. Wallace is motivated to bounce back from last year's disappointing season with the Vikings and Moore showed serious big-play potential in college. The Ravens will lean on both of them to stretch the field this season. The Ravens also need players to work the middle of the field to move the chains, and that's where Campanaro or Reynolds can excel. Campanaro has dealt with nagging injuries his first two seasons, but the Ravens have high hopes for him as a slot receiver.

Most Anticipated Battle