The Competition 2017: Wide Receivers

Returning Players
Kenny Bell (6-foot-1, 197 pounds, second season)
Michael Campanaro (5-9, 191, fourth season)
Chris Matthews (6-5, 228, third season)
Vince Mayle (6-2, 228, second season)
Chris Moore (6-1, 200, second season)
Breshad Perriman (6-2, 215, third season)
Keenan Reynolds (5-10, 190, first season)
Mike Wallace (6-0, 205, ninth season)
Free-Agent Signings
Jeremy Maclin (6-0, 198, ninth season)
Rookies
Quincy Adeboyejo (6-3, 197, Mississippi)
Aaron Bailey (6-1, 233, Northern Iowa)
C.J. Board (6-0, 181, Tennessee-Chattanooga)
Tim Patrick (6-4, 208, Utah)
Tim White (5-10, 175, Arizona State)
Projected Starters
It doesn't really matter who starts because the trio of Wallace, Maclin and Perriman will all get a lot of action. It's anyone's guess who will see the most targets among them. All can be used outside, but Maclin may be best-suited for working in the slot because of his strong route-running ability. He took more than 40 percent of his snaps lined up inside last year for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Wallace led the Ravens in receiving yards (1,017) in a resurgent 2016 season. Perriman has looked primed for a breakout after a strong summer. Maclin is looking to rebound into his 1,000-yard form after an injury-plagued final season in Kansas City.
Key Role Players
The Ravens want to see Moore take the next step in his development. The fourth-round pick out of Cincinnati caught seven passes for 46 yards last season, but he'll likely get more chances this year. Moore brought big-play potential from college. If healthy, Campanaro would also add a different wrinkle as he always has with the ball in his hands. Reynolds is another slot/returner option.
Most Anticipated Battle
With the top four spots pretty much locked up, the competition is for the fifth and sixth spots on the roster. Campanaro would be a leader in that challenge, but another injury cost him much of this summer's practices. Matthews has been impressive and Reynolds has improved. Bell got some extended time with the first-team offense in practice while Mayle is shifting more to tight end. The undrafted rookies are also talented, and some (especially White) bring return ability.
Let's take a look at all the players on the roster as the Ravens head into training camp.