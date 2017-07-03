The Competition 2017: Wide Receivers





Returning Players

Kenny Bell (6-foot-1, 197 pounds, second season)

Michael Campanaro (5-9, 191, fourth season)

Chris Matthews (6-5, 228, third season)

Vince Mayle (6-2, 228, second season)

Chris Moore (6-1, 200, second season)

Breshad Perriman (6-2, 215, third season)

Keenan Reynolds (5-10, 190, first season)

Mike Wallace (6-0, 205, ninth season)

Free-Agent Signings

Jeremy Maclin (6-0, 198, ninth season)

Rookies

Quincy Adeboyejo (6-3, 197, Mississippi)

Aaron Bailey (6-1, 233, Northern Iowa)

C.J. Board (6-0, 181, Tennessee-Chattanooga)

Tim Patrick (6-4, 208, Utah)

Tim White (5-10, 175, Arizona State)

Projected Starters

It doesn't really matter who starts because the trio of Wallace, Maclin and Perriman will all get a lot of action. It's anyone's guess who will see the most targets among them. All can be used outside, but Maclin may be best-suited for working in the slot because of his strong route-running ability. He took more than 40 percent of his snaps lined up inside last year for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Wallace led the Ravens in receiving yards (1,017) in a resurgent 2016 season. Perriman has looked primed for a breakout after a strong summer. Maclin is looking to rebound into his 1,000-yard form after an injury-plagued final season in Kansas City.

Key Role Players

The Ravens want to see Moore take the next step in his development. The fourth-round pick out of Cincinnati caught seven passes for 46 yards last season, but he'll likely get more chances this year. Moore brought big-play potential from college. If healthy, Campanaro would also add a different wrinkle as he always has with the ball in his hands. Reynolds is another slot/returner option.

Most Anticipated Battle