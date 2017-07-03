The Competition 2017: Wide Receivers

Jul 03, 2017 at 04:32 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

03_WR_CampReynoldsMatthews_news.jpg


Returning Players

Kenny Bell (6-foot-1, 197 pounds, second season)
Michael Campanaro (5-9, 191, fourth season)
Chris Matthews (6-5, 228, third season)
Vince Mayle (6-2, 228, second season)
Chris Moore (6-1, 200, second season)
Breshad Perriman (6-2, 215, third season)
Keenan Reynolds (5-10, 190, first season)
Mike Wallace (6-0, 205, ninth season)

Free-Agent Signings

Jeremy Maclin (6-0, 198, ninth season)

Rookies

Quincy Adeboyejo (6-3, 197, Mississippi)
Aaron Bailey (6-1, 233, Northern Iowa)
C.J. Board (6-0, 181, Tennessee-Chattanooga)
Tim Patrick (6-4, 208, Utah)
Tim White (5-10, 175, Arizona State)

Projected Starters

It doesn't really matter who starts because the trio of Wallace, Maclin and Perriman will all get a lot of action. It's anyone's guess who will see the most targets among them. All can be used outside, but Maclin may be best-suited for working in the slot because of his strong route-running ability. He took more than 40 percent of his snaps lined up inside last year for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Wallace led the Ravens in receiving yards (1,017) in a resurgent 2016 season. Perriman has looked primed for a breakout after a strong summer. Maclin is looking to rebound into his 1,000-yard form after an injury-plagued final season in Kansas City.

Key Role Players

The Ravens want to see Moore take the next step in his development. The fourth-round pick out of Cincinnati caught seven passes for 46 yards last season, but he'll likely get more chances this year. Moore brought big-play potential from college. If healthy, Campanaro would also add a different wrinkle as he always has with the ball in his hands. Reynolds is another slot/returner option.

Most Anticipated Battle

With the top four spots pretty much locked up, the competition is for the fifth and sixth spots on the roster. Campanaro would be a leader in that challenge, but another injury cost him much of this summer's practices. Matthews has been impressive and Reynolds has improved. Bell got some extended time with the first-team offense in practice while Mayle is shifting more to tight end. The undrafted rookies are also talented, and some (especially White) bring return ability.

Entire Ravens Roster Heading Into Training Camp

Let's take a look at all the players on the roster as the Ravens head into training camp.

WR Quincy Adeboyejo
1 / 91

WR Quincy Adeboyejo

RB Javorius Allen
2 / 91

RB Javorius Allen

P Kenny Allen
3 / 91

P Kenny Allen

LB Randy Allen
4 / 91

LB Randy Allen

WR Aaron Bailey (Injured Reserve)
5 / 91

WR Aaron Bailey (Injured Reserve)

WR Kenny Bell
6 / 91

WR Kenny Bell

OLB Brennen Beyer
7 / 91

OLB Brennen Beyer

WR C.J. Board
8 / 91

WR C.J. Board

OLB Tyus Bowser
9 / 91

OLB Tyus Bowser

CB Brandon Boykin
10 / 91

CB Brandon Boykin

TE Nick Boyle
11 / 91

TE Nick Boyle

ILB Bam Bradley
12 / 91

ILB Bam Bradley

G Jarell Broxton
13 / 91

G Jarell Broxton

WR/RS Michael Campanaro (Active/Physically Unable to Perform)
14 / 91

WR/RS Michael Campanaro (Active/Physically Unable to Perform)

CB Maurice Canady
15 / 91

CB Maurice Canady

CB Brandon Carr
16 / 91

CB Brandon Carr

S Chuck Clark
17 / 91

S Chuck Clark

LB Kamalei Correa
18 / 91

LB Kamalei Correa

LS Morgan Cox
19 / 91

LS Morgan Cox

CB Robertson Daniel
20 / 91

CB Robertson Daniel

DT Carl Davis
21 / 91

DT Carl Davis

RB Kenneth Dixon
22 / 91

RB Kenneth Dixon

G/T Jermaine Eluemunor
23 / 91

G/T Jermaine Eluemunor

QB Joe Flacco
24 / 91

QB Joe Flacco

DB Otha Foster
25 / 91

DB Otha Foster

TE Crockett Gillmore
26 / 91

TE Crockett Gillmore

CB Jaylen Hill
27 / 91

CB Jaylen Hill

DT Willie Henry
28 / 91

DT Willie Henry

CB Marlon Humphrey
29 / 91

CB Marlon Humphrey

T James Hurst
30 / 91

T James Hurst

S Tony Jefferson
31 / 91

S Tony Jefferson

G/C Ryan Jensen
32 / 91

G/C Ryan Jensen

T Roubbens Joseph
33 / 91

T Roubbens Joseph

OLB Matthew Judon
34 / 91

OLB Matthew Judon

DE Bronson Kaufusi
35 / 91

DE Bronson Kaufusi

P Sam Koch
36 / 91

P Sam Koch

C Brandon Kublanow
37 / 91

C Brandon Kublanow

DB/LB Anthony Levine Sr.
38 / 91

DB/LB Anthony Levine Sr.

G/T Alex Lewis
39 / 91

G/T Alex Lewis

LB Boseko Lokombo
40 / 91

LB Boseko Lokombo

ILB Lamar Louis
41 / 91

ILB Lamar Louis

WR Jeremy Maclin
42 / 91

WR Jeremy Maclin

TE Ryan Malleck
43 / 91

TE Ryan Malleck

QB Ryan Mallett
44 / 91

QB Ryan Mallett

WR Chris Matthews
45 / 91

WR Chris Matthews

WR Vince Mayle
46 / 91

WR Vince Mayle

LB Albert McClellan
47 / 91

LB Albert McClellan

RB Taquan Mizzell
48 / 91

RB Taquan Mizzell

WR Chris Moore
49 / 91

WR Chris Moore

ILB C.J. Mosley
50 / 91

ILB C.J. Mosley

T Stephane Nembot
51 / 91

T Stephane Nembot

ILB Patrick Onwuasor
52 / 91

ILB Patrick Onwuasor

FB Ricky Ortiz
53 / 91

FB Ricky Ortiz

WR Tim Patrick
54 / 91

WR Tim Patrick

ILB Donald Payne
55 / 91

ILB Donald Payne

WR Breshad Perriman
56 / 91

WR Breshad Perriman

DT Michael Pierce
57 / 91

DT Michael Pierce

CB Reggie Porter
58 / 91

CB Reggie Porter

CB Sheldon Price
59 / 91

CB Sheldon Price

G Jarrod Pughsley
60 / 91

G Jarrod Pughsley

WR/RS Keenan Reynolds
61 / 91

WR/RS Keenan Reynolds

DE Patrick Ricard (Active/Physically Unable to Perform)
62 / 91

DE Patrick Ricard (Active/Physically Unable to Perform)

CB Al Hajj Shabazz
63 / 91

CB Al Hajj Shabazz

G Maurquice Shakir
64 / 91

G Maurquice Shakir

G Nico Siragusa
65 / 91

G Nico Siragusa

C Matt Skura
66 / 91

C Matt Skura

CB Jimmy Smith
67 / 91

CB Jimmy Smith

OLB Za'Darius Smith
68 / 91

OLB Za'Darius Smith

T Ronnie Stanley
69 / 91

T Ronnie Stanley

OLB Terrell Suggs
70 / 91

OLB Terrell Suggs

RB Lorenzo Taliaferro
71 / 91

RB Lorenzo Taliaferro

K Justin Tucker
72 / 91

K Justin Tucker

DE Brent Urban
73 / 91

DE Brent Urban

G/C John Urschel
74 / 91

G/C John Urschel

QB Dustin Vaughan
75 / 91

QB Dustin Vaughan

WR Mike Wallace
76 / 91

WR Mike Wallace

TE Darren Waller (Reserve/Suspended By Commissioner)
77 / 91

TE Darren Waller (Reserve/Suspended By Commissioner)

TE Benjamin Watson
78 / 91

TE Benjamin Watson

DB Lardarius Webb
79 / 91

DB Lardarius Webb

S Eric Weddle
80 / 91

S Eric Weddle

G/T De'Ondre Wesley
81 / 91

G/T De'Ondre Wesley

RB Terrance West
82 / 91

RB Terrance West

WR Griff Whalen
83 / 91

WR Griff Whalen

WR Tim White
84 / 91

WR Tim White

DT Brandon Williams
85 / 91

DT Brandon Williams

TE Maxx Williams
86 / 91

TE Maxx Williams

OLB Tim Williams
87 / 91

OLB Tim Williams

RB Danny Woodhead
88 / 91

RB Danny Woodhead

DE Chris Wormley
89 / 91

DE Chris Wormley

G/T Marshal Yanda
90 / 91

G/T Marshal Yanda

CB Tavon Young (Active/Physically Unable to Perform)
91 / 91

CB Tavon Young (Active/Physically Unable to Perform)

