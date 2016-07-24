The Competition: Outside Linebackers

Jul 24, 2016 at 03:10 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

24_competitionlb_news.jpg


"The Competition" is a series that breaks down every position battle leading up to training camp.

Returning Players

Terrell Suggs (6-foot-3, 265 pounds, 14th season)

Elvis Dumervil (5-11, 255, 11th season)

Za'Darius Smith (6-4, 275, second season)

Chris Carter (6-1, 240, sixth season)

Brennen Beyer (6-4, 256, first season)

Rookies

Kamalei Correa (6-3, 245, second-round pick)

Matthew Judon (6-3, 275, fifth-round pick)

Victor Ochi (6-1, 246, undrafted)

Mario Ojemudia (6-2, 255, undrafted)

Projected Starters

Suggs and Dumervil are both coming back from injuries, but will be the starters whenever they return. They were the NFL's leading sack duo in 2014, but injuries took their toll on the veterans last year. Suggs went down with an Achilles in Week 1 and Dumervil dealt with a lingering foot injury, among other ailments. The question is how healthy and effective they will be at their climbing ages. With 11 Pro Bowls between them, they have proven they can be dominant players.

Key Role Players

Smith stepped in for Suggs when he went down last year and had a promising rookie campaign, posting 5.5 sacks. He could see more action as a sophomore, especially as he gets a better feel for reading offenses and the loss of Courtney Upshaw vis free agency. The Ravens will also work in their new rookie pass rushers Correa and Judon, which could keep Suggs and Dumervil fresher. Correa may also be used at inside linebacker. If there are any injuries, the Ravens are much better prepared to fill in the gap with their youth.

Most Anticipated Battle

Ochi could be the gem of the undrafted class, but he's at a position that has drafted three players in the past two years. The all-time sacks leader at Stony Brook was projected by ESPN's Mel Kiper to be drafted as high as the third round. Ochi will be competing against Carter, Beyer, Ojemudia and players from other positions to try to get one of the final 53 roster spots.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rashod Bateman: The Emergence of a Butterfly

Rashod Bateman witnessed years of frequent abuse as a child. He was overlooked in high school, then in the middle of a firestorm in college. Now he's ready to spread his wings.
news

10 Practice Observations From Ravens' First OTAs

The Ravens have a new center and other linemen competing at various spots. Rashod Bateman left practice early, but his fellow rookie and other wideouts shined.
news

Lamar Jackson on Contract: 'I Would Love to Be in Baltimore Forever'

Quarterback Lamar Jackson says he's not worrying about whether a contract extension gets done this year or next.
news

Mailbag: Will the Ravens Trade for Julio Jones?

Which battle for a starting job matters most? What's Jaylon Ferguson mentality heading into this season? How did Shaun Wade look and could he see significant time?
news

Takeaways From Film Session on Ravens Rookies

Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz put reporters through a film session on the Ravens' rookie draft picks. Here's some of what was talked about.
news

Around the AFC North: Browns Predicting Rebound Year From Odell Beckham Jr.

Steelers running back Najee Harris is ESPN's most popular pick for OROY. Bengals are gambling with their offensive line strategy.
news

Ravens Productions Nominated for Six Emmy Awards

Ravens Productions has a long history of making award-winning content and is at it again this year.
news

L.J. Fort Becomes Latest Raven to Change His Jersey Number

L.J. Fort is going from No. 58 to No. 3, becoming the team's second inside linebacker to switch jerseys.
news

Lamar Jackson Is the Face of the Oakley Face Shield

Oakley unveiled a brand film that puts the spotlight on Lamar Jackson's 'unrivaled performance, vision and commitment to be himself.'
news

Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Changes His Jersey to No. 5

The Ravens wide receiver will wear the number formerly worn by Joe Flacco.
news

Mailbag: Which Sophomore Will Make the Biggest Jump?

What's the holdup on Justin Houston? What's a successful rookie sack total for Odafe Oweh? How do the new wide receiver coaches look? 
news

Patrick Queen Changes His Jersey to No. 6

Second-year linebacker Patrick Queen is going from 48 to 6, but it's not his college number.
Advertising