The Competition: Quarterbacks





*"The Competition" is a BaltimoreRavens.com series that will break down every position leading up to training camp. *

Returning Players

Joe Flacco (6-foot-6, 245 pounds, fifth season): Flacco took command of the offense last year, and led what could have been a game-winning comeback drive in the AFC championship. Flacco has drawn acclaim from his coaches and receivers this offseason, as he has looked sharp and decisive.

Tyrod Taylor (6-1, 215, second season): Despite being a rookie sixth-round pick, Taylor was trusted to be the team's No. 2 quarterback last year. He was rarely called into action, as he ran just once and threw one pass (an 18-yard completion) in mop-up duty. Taylor could see more of a role this season as a dynamic throwing/running weapon.

New Vet

Curtis Painter (6-4, 230): Painter didn't win any of his eight starts last year in Indianapolis, but offers some game experience. He threw nine interceptions to six touchdowns in the process. Reunited with his former coach, Jim Caldwell, Painter has looked good during the offseason. He has a strong arm and throws a good deep ball.

Rookies

John Brantley (6-3, 218, Florida):After Tim Tebow departed Gainesville, Fla., Brantley threw for more than 2,000 yards the past two years. He consistently completed about 60 percent of his passes as a starter, and tossed 11 touchdowns to seven interceptions as a senior.

Chester Stewart (6-3, 214, Temple): A mobile quarterback, Stewart threw 83 passes and ran 64 times as a senior. He still was an effective thrower, completing 65 percent of his passes and throwing nine touchdowns to two interceptions last year.

Position Battle

There's no question that Flacco is the starter. He's been incredibly durable thus far in his career, as he has yet to miss a start. As such, the Ravens didn't have to invest in an experienced veteran quarterback for the backup role.

His durability also played into Baltimore's decision to keep just two quarterbacks on the active roster last year. The Ravens could opt to keep three this year, however, if they are looking to give Taylor a larger role as a situational weapon under center.