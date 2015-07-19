The Competition: Safeties

"The Competition" is a series that breaks down every position battle leading up to training camp. Below are the safeties:
Returning Players
Will Hill (6-foot-1, 207 pounds, 4th season)
Anthony Levine (5-foot-11, 203 pounds, 4th season)
Matt Elam (5-foot-10, 200 pounds, 3rd season)
Brynden Trawick (6-foot-2, 225 pounds, 3rd season)
Terrence Brooks (5-foot-11, 200 pounds, 2nd season)
Newcomer
Kendrick Lewis (6-foot-0, 198 pounds, 6th season)
Projected Starters
The Ravens signed Lewis to be a starter, so the free safety job is his to lose. They highly value his experience as a starter, as he started every game but one the past two years. Baltimore also likes his playmaking ability as a center fielder. The question mark is who starts beside him between Elam and Hill. They could both split the job, but the Ravens likely want more stability at the safety position than they had last year.
Key Role Players
Whoever isn't the starting strong safety will still likely see a lot of snaps. The Ravens like to keep players fresh and maximize their strengths in different packages. Elam also has the flexibility to slide down and play some nickel cornerback. Once 100 percent back from his season-ending knee injury, Brooks will also roll into some defensive packages. Levine and Trawick have limited experience to step in if needed and are key special teams players.
Most Anticipated Battle
It will be Hill vs. Elam this summer. Hill started eight of 10 games after serving a six-game suspension last year, and made his impact felt. He's kept a low profile while bulking up in the gym this summer. Elam has struggled in coverage and with his tackling at times, and was challenged to be a better player by General Manager Ozzie Newsome. He's stepped up so far, showing more confidence and a better physique in OTAs and minicamp. Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees said Elam is having his best offseason yet and that he expects big things out of the former first-round pick.
The Ravens signed Kendrick Lewis to be a starter. But who will be next to him?