The Competition: Safeties

Jul 19, 2015 at 04:00 AM
19_CompetitionSafety_news.jpg


"The Competition" is a series that breaks down every position battle leading up to training camp. Below are the safeties:

Returning Players

Will Hill (6-foot-1, 207 pounds, 4th season)
Anthony Levine (5-foot-11, 203 pounds, 4th season)
Matt Elam (5-foot-10, 200 pounds, 3rd season)
Brynden Trawick (6-foot-2, 225 pounds, 3rd season)
Terrence Brooks (5-foot-11, 200 pounds, 2nd season)

Newcomer

Kendrick Lewis (6-foot-0, 198 pounds, 6th season)

Projected Starters 

The Ravens signed Lewis to be a starter, so the free safety job is his to lose. They highly value his experience as a starter, as he started every game but one the past two years. Baltimore also likes his playmaking ability as a center fielder. The question mark is who starts beside him between Elam and Hill. They could both split the job, but the Ravens likely want more stability at the safety position than they had last year.

Key Role Players

Whoever isn't the starting strong safety will still likely see a lot of snaps. The Ravens like to keep players fresh and maximize their strengths in different packages. Elam also has the flexibility to slide down and play some nickel cornerback. Once 100 percent back from his season-ending knee injury, Brooks will also roll into some defensive packages. Levine and Trawick have limited experience to step in if needed and are key special teams players.

Most Anticipated Battle

It will be Hill vs. Elam this summer. Hill started eight of 10 games after serving a six-game suspension last year, and made his impact felt. He's kept a low profile while bulking up in the gym this summer. Elam has struggled in coverage and with his tackling at times, and was challenged to be a better player by General Manager Ozzie Newsome. He's stepped up so far, showing more confidence and a better physique in OTAs and minicamp. Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees said Elam is having his best offseason yet and that he expects big things out of the former first-round pick.

The Competition: Safeties

The Ravens signed Kendrick Lewis to be a starter. But who will be next to him?

S Will Hill
1 / 6
S Matt Elam
2 / 6
S Kendrick Lewis
3 / 6
S Anthony Levine
4 / 6
S Brynden Trawick
5 / 6
S Terrence Brooks
6 / 6
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Marlon Humphrey: 'Super Excited to Hopefully Get Out There'

Todd Monken talks about the possibility of adding Mark Andrews to the TE mix. Only two head coaching vacancies remain. Jackson and Ravens coaches are finalists for major awards.
news

The Story Behind Mark Andrews' Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber

Mark Andrews said his girlfriend's mom had a hyperbaric oxygen chamber lying around the house.
news

John Harbaugh's Reaction to His Brother Returning to the NFL

John Harbaugh said the Chargers 'just got themselves one great coach' with his brother Jim.
news

Ravens Defense: Patrick Mahomes Is Elite, But So Are We

The Ravens defense hasn't backed down against any challenge this season and won't in the AFC Championship.
news

Harbaugh Brothers Will Square Off Again Next Season

Jim Harbaugh has joined the Los Angeles Chargers as their next head coach, meaning the brothers' conversations will change.
news

Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, T-Pain And More Legends & Celebrities Coming Out for AFC Championship

In Baltimore's first conference title game since 1971, the heavy hitters are coming in to witness.
news

Lamar Jackson Sees a 'Heavyweight Fight' in Historic Playoff Matchup vs. Patrick Mahomes

Lamar Jackson said he's not feeling any different entering the AFC Championship game, and is keeping his focus locked in.
news

Mailbag: What Should We Expect If Mark Andrews Returns?

Are the Ravens ready for a heavy blitz from the Chiefs? Is Marlon Humphrey going to return? What's the update on the coordinator head coach interviews?
news

Lamar Jackson Wins Pro Football Writers of America MVP Award  

The Pro Football Writers of America selected Lamar Jackson as its Most Valuable Player for the 2023 season. Kyle Hamilton was named All-NFL first team.
news

They've Got Her. We've Got Stavvy

The Chiefs have an international pop star, but the Ravens have 'fat, balding' comedian Stavros 'Ronnie' Halkias.
news

Ravens Eye View: Inside the Halftime Adjustments & Run Defense's Flex vs. Texans

A look at Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' adjustments handing the blitz. A clear example of Jackson's chemistry with Isaiah Likely. More crafty play-calling by Todd Monken.
news

Ravens Grades & Snap Counts vs. Texans

Ronnie Stanley got his best grade of the season. Broderick Washington had a big game on the defensive line.
Shop Now
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Enter Here
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising