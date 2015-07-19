The Competition: Safeties





"The Competition" is a series that breaks down every position battle leading up to training camp. Below are the safeties:

Returning Players

Will Hill (6-foot-1, 207 pounds, 4th season)

Anthony Levine (5-foot-11, 203 pounds, 4th season)

Matt Elam (5-foot-10, 200 pounds, 3rd season)

Brynden Trawick (6-foot-2, 225 pounds, 3rd season)

Terrence Brooks (5-foot-11, 200 pounds, 2nd season)

Newcomer

Kendrick Lewis (6-foot-0, 198 pounds, 6th season)

Projected Starters

The Ravens signed Lewis to be a starter, so the free safety job is his to lose. They highly value his experience as a starter, as he started every game but one the past two years. Baltimore also likes his playmaking ability as a center fielder. The question mark is who starts beside him between Elam and Hill. They could both split the job, but the Ravens likely want more stability at the safety position than they had last year.

Key Role Players

Whoever isn't the starting strong safety will still likely see a lot of snaps. The Ravens like to keep players fresh and maximize their strengths in different packages. Elam also has the flexibility to slide down and play some nickel cornerback. Once 100 percent back from his season-ending knee injury, Brooks will also roll into some defensive packages. Levine and Trawick have limited experience to step in if needed and are key special teams players.

Most Anticipated Battle