The Faith Ball: Ravens Are Becoming the Comeback Kings

"We definitely got together and talked, did a lot, and really just calmed down," veteran linebacker Josh Bynes said.

The offense wasn't doing much to inspire confidence that it could come back either. The entire unit, including Jackson, looked out of sorts for much of the first half. Jackson was often running from pressure, unable to get comfortable in the pocket and find targets downfield. The Ravens punted three straight times and then Jackson threw an interception.

The Ravens scored a touchdown during a two-minute drill at the end of the half, drawing to just seven points behind. But when the second half kicked off, another blow was delivered. Vikings returner Kene Nwangwu returned the opening kickoff of the second half 98 yards for a touchdown, putting Minnesota up 24-10.

"We made a point in the second half; we said, 'We want to see the kind of team we're going to be in terms of playing winning football. Error-free football with all of our physicality and all of our execution,'" Harbaugh said. "And then the first thing that happens is the kick return goes back to the house. That's a gut punch, but we've been there before."

There's something powerful to the notion that a team is never out of it. The Chiefs rode that wave to a Super Bowl two years ago and the Ravens seem to be forging the same kind of identity.