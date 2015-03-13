The Harbaugh Story You Never Heard

Mar 13, 2015 at 08:00 AM

The Harbaughs are reliving some family traditions this week.

Jim Harbaugh, now the head coach at Michigan, invited his brother, Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh, and father, Jack Harbaugh, to join him at spring practices.

The tradition harkens back to the days when John and Jim used to scamper around the maize and blue practice fields as children when Jack was a defensive backs coach under the legendary Bo Schembechler from 1973 to 1979.

While John had a great story about tricking his younger brother into fetching a loose football during a practice (which got a scorning from Schembechler that you can hear about in the video below), John shared an even better tale to Michigan's football players to give them an idea about the kind of coach they now play for – a fighter.

It was about the day John thought Jim had finally "snapped."

The two brothers were all grown up and Jim was a quarterback with the Chicago Bears while John was early in his coaching career. Jim took the family on a Florida beach vacation, and as brothers do, they started wrestling in the water.

As is prone to happen, the tenacity of the battle escalated and the (at the time) bigger and stronger professional football player picked up John and slammed him under the waves. And then he held him there … and held him there … and held him there.

"'Let me up! Air bubbles coming up,'" John said. "You know what goes through my mind? He snapped.

"All those years, all those fights, all those times being a little brother and having to hear about his older brother being all that. This is how it's going to end. He's going to take me down right now."

Finally, Jim let John up. They shook hands and Jim gave him a look that said, "Does that settle it?" (It was the same look Jim said he got from John when they shook hands after the Ravens' Super Bowl XLVII victory over the San Francisco 49ers.)

"That's where it stood all those years. We haven't fought since."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens Eye View: Roquan Smith Was a 'Predator' vs. Falcons

The Ravens run game got cranked up again, the young defensive linemen stepped up, and more.

news

BRELAND Will Perform at Halftime of Ravens-Steelers Game

The Country rap, R&B, gospel, soul singer went platinum for his song, 'My Truck.'

news

Ravens Fans Across the Country Will Be Able to Watch Games on YouTube

Starting next season, NFL Sunday Ticket will be available on two of YouTube's growing subscription businesses.

news

Ravens Snap Counts & Grades vs. Falcons

Fullback Patrick Ricard got a heavy workload. Chuck Clark got the highest grade on the defense. Morgan Moses had a second straight dominant game.

news

Ravens-Steelers Flexed to Sunday Night Football

The Ravens-Steelers game will have big implications for the AFC North.

news

What the Falcons Said After Loss in Baltimore

Falcons Head Coach Arthur Smith was not pleased with the officiating. Drake London tips his cap to Marlon Humphrey.

news

The Breakdown: Five Thoughts on Ravens' Win Over Falcons

The Ravens are in the dance, and that's what's most important. Baltimore's defense needs to keep making plays. The passing attack was good enough.

news

Ravens Clinch Playoff Spot With Win Over Falcons

The Ravens are in the 2022 playoffs with a chance at still winning the AFC North.

news

New Record Set for Coldest Home Game in Ravens History

The temperature at kickoff for Sunday's game at M&T Bank Stadium is 17 degrees.

news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 16

The Ravens can punch their playoff ticket with some help this weekend.

news

Ravens Elevate Andy Isabella, Anthony Brown for Falcons Game

The Ravens are looking to replace Devin Duvernay's speed on offense and special teams while Anthony Brown will be called on to back up Tyler Huntley again.

news

Lamar Jackson Ruled Out vs. Falcons, Tyler Huntley Feels Good

Ravens CB Marcus Peters and DL Calais Campbell have been ruled out after not practicing all week.

FIND TICKETS
Find Tickets
Advertising