10 Things We (Maybe) Learned From the Pre-Draft Press Conference

The Ravens held their annual pre-draft press conference Tuesday, which has been unofficially dubbed the "Liars Luncheon" because they don't want to tip their hand in the upcoming draft.

General Manager Eric DeCosta and Head Coach John Harbaugh answered questions for 35 minutes and didn't mention a single specific prospect.

Here's are 10 topics they did talk about, and what we (maybe) learned from the media session:

1. The Ravens are doing their homework on the offensive linemen.

DeCosta said the Ravens spent all day (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.) with scouts and coaches hashing out their offensive linemen rankings and concluded that it's "stacked across the board in most rounds."

Harbaugh reiterated his belief that some young players already on the roster could step into the three open starting roles. DeCosta added that the team's medical staff and strength coaches are excited about the progress of guard Andrew Vorhees.

Still, there's no question that the Ravens will use the draft to add potential Day 1 starters and competition. It's a deep class and Baltimore is expected to make multiple picks at that position.

"I certainly think it's a big factor for us in terms of team building this year," DeCosta said. "It's a very deep pool of players. We see a lot of different opportunities in different rounds to get players at tackle, guard and center, and we're excited about that."

2. It would take a "premium" to trade back from pick No. 30.

Picking so late in the first round, DeCosta said the strategy is to pray that someone ranked in their top 20 slides. If that doesn't happen, could the Ravens trade back?

The Ravens currently have nine picks. Always a fan of adding more picks, DeCosta said he would like more in a specific (unspecified) range – probably on Day 2.

One way to get more Day 2 picks would be to trade back and out of the first round. If none of the top offensive tackles are available at No. 30 and there aren't any "must-have" players on the board, Baltimore could jump into the next tackle tier in the second round.

However, that would mean giving up their top pick's fifth-year option, which is reserved for first-round picks. To do that, DeCosta said the Ravens would require a "premium" trade offer.

3. Cornerback class is just "solid."

DeCosta said this year's cornerback class is "solid" but not as good as offensive line and wide receiver. With that said, there are players that could come in right away and "compete to start." Baltimore has its two starters in place with Marlon Humphrey and Brandon Stephens, and re-signed nickel Arthur Maulet, but more reinforcements and competition are needed.