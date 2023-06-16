Third Annual Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum Scheduled for June 21

Jun 16, 2023 at 11:32 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

gmsummit
Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: Baltimore Ravens President Sashi Brown and Baltimore Ravens Executive Vice President of Player Personnel Ozzie Newsome

The legacy of Ravens Executive Vice President Ozzie Newsome continues to leave its mark on the NFL.

The third annual Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum will be held June 21 in Los Angeles, the NFL announced Thursday. Ravens President Sashi Brown, the first Black president in franchise history, will be a panelist.

The forum is being held in conjunction with the Black College Football Hall of Fame to help cultivate an inclusive workforce among the NFL's front offices.

Newsome, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, was the NFL's first Black general manager and the architect of the Ravens' two Super Bowl championship teams. Participants attending the forum will hear directly from front office personnel around the league about the process of selecting a general manager, head coach and coordinators. The forum and the summit will also include sessions on how to build a staff, insight into position coach roles and the use of analytics in coaching and personnel.

Following the forum, the NFL will also hold its sixth annual Quarterback Coaching Summit June 22-23.

"The Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum and Quarterback Coaching Summit are part of our ongoing efforts to cultivate an inclusive workforce throughout every aspect of the League," NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent Sr. said in a statement. "We look forward to continuing to offer participants an opportunity to engage with and learn from seasoned coaches and football personnel within the NFL community."

