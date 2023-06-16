Third Annual Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum Scheduled for June 21

The legacy of Ravens Executive Vice President Ozzie Newsome continues to leave its mark on the NFL.

The third annual Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum will be held June 21 in Los Angeles, the NFL announced Thursday. Ravens President Sashi Brown, the first Black president in franchise history, will be a panelist.

The forum is being held in conjunction with the Black College Football Hall of Fame to help cultivate an inclusive workforce among the NFL's front offices.

Newsome, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, was the NFL's first Black general manager and the architect of the Ravens' two Super Bowl championship teams. Participants attending the forum will hear directly from front office personnel around the league about the process of selecting a general manager, head coach and coordinators. The forum and the summit will also include sessions on how to build a staff, insight into position coach roles and the use of analytics in coaching and personnel.

Following the forum, the NFL will also hold its sixth annual Quarterback Coaching Summit June 22-23.