Third-Round Pick Malik Harrison Agrees to Contract

Harrison is expected to compete for a starting inside linebacker job alongside first-round pick Patrick Queen. A two-year starter and all Big Ten selection last year, Harrison is a physical player whose strong suit is defending the run but can also drop in coverage and rush the quarterback. He led Ohio State in tackles last year (75) and finished second in tackles for loss (16.5).

The Ravens have inside linebackers L.J. Fort, Chris Board and Otaro Alaka returning, but Queen and Harrison were drafted as the young inside linebackers of the present and future. Harrison said this month that he believed in his ability to earn a starting job right away.