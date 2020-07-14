Third-Round Pick Malik Harrison Agrees to Contract

Malik Harrison, expected to play a key role for the Ravens defense, has reportedly become the latest member of the 2020 draft class to reach contract terms.
The inside linebacker from Ohio State signed his deal on Tuesday.
Harrison is expected to compete for a starting inside linebacker job alongside first-round pick Patrick Queen. A two-year starter and all Big Ten selection last year, Harrison is a physical player whose strong suit is defending the run but can also drop in coverage and rush the quarterback. He led Ohio State in tackles last year (75) and finished second in tackles for loss (16.5).
The Ravens have inside linebackers L.J. Fort, Chris Board and Otaro Alaka returning, but Queen and Harrison were drafted as the young inside linebackers of the present and future. Harrison said this month that he believed in his ability to earn a starting job right away.
"That possibility is high," Harrison said. "Me and Queen, we're great players. We just got to really grind out."
Queen and third-round wide receiver Devin Duvernay are the only other Ravens draft picks who have yet to reach contract terms.