Tuesday, Jul 14, 2020 10:41 AM

Third-Round Pick Malik Harrison Agrees to Contract

Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

071420-Harrison
Darron Cummings/AP Photos
LB Malik Harrison

Malik Harrison, expected to play a key role for the Ravens defense, has reportedly become the latest member of the 2020 draft class to reach contract terms.

The inside linebacker from Ohio State signed his deal on Tuesday.

Harrison is expected to compete for a starting inside linebacker job alongside first-round pick Patrick Queen. A two-year starter and all Big Ten selection last year, Harrison is a physical player whose strong suit is defending the run but can also drop in coverage and rush the quarterback. He led Ohio State in tackles last year (75) and finished second in tackles for loss (16.5).

The Ravens have inside linebackers L.J. Fort, Chris Board and Otaro Alaka returning, but Queen and Harrison were drafted as the young inside linebackers of the present and future. Harrison said this month that he believed in his ability to earn a starting job right away.

"That possibility is high," Harrison said. "Me and Queen, we're great players. We just got to really grind out."

Queen and third-round wide receiver Devin Duvernay are the only other Ravens draft picks who have yet to reach contract terms.

Related Content

Left: TE Nick Boyle; Right: TE Mark Andrews
news

Training Camp Breakdown: Tight End

With training camp around the corner, we're breaking down each position's competition. Today is the tight ends.
QB Lamar Jackson
news

Lamar Jackson Reacts to His 'Madden 21' Rating, Patrick Mahomes Contract

The Ravens' MVP quarterback joined Sage Steele on ESPN's 'SportsCenter', saying he wished his rating was higher.
TE Mark Andrews
news

Late for Work 7/14: Ravens' Offensive Weapons (Minus Lamar Jackson) Ranked 20th in NFL

Lamar Jackson gains entry into Superstar Club. The deadline for getting a long-term deal done with Matthew Judon is imminent. Patrick Queen is predicted to win Defensive Rookie of the Year and make the Pro Bowl.
RB J.K. Dobbins
news

J.K. Dobbins Is Madden's Top-Rated Rookie Running Back

The former Ohio State running back topped four running backs who were drafted ahead of him.
Lamar Jackson's 'Madden 21' Ratings Are Out
news

Lamar Jackson's 'Madden 21' Ratings Are Out

Coming off his MVP season, Lamar Jackson has the top speed rating among quarterbacks in 'Madden 21' and has the third best overall quarterback rating. 
Left: WR James Proche; Right: WR Devin Duvernay
news

Robert Griffin III Likes Ravens Rookie Receivers 

After working out with Ravens draft picks Devin Duvernay and James Proche this offseason, quarterback Robert Griffin III is impressed.
Steelers LB Bud Dupree
news

Around the AFC North: Steelers' Bud Dupree Reportedly Files Grievance

Former Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson (Ochocinco) challenges rookie Tee Higgins. Browns pass rusher Olivier Vernon agrees to restructured contract that ensures he'll stay in 2020.
Ravens Huddle
news

Late for Work 7/13: Consensus Among Ravens' Most Important Players in 2020

Mark Ingram says Lamar Jackson is going to get paid. A look at the most underrated moves this offseason. How will the running back competition play out? 
Left: Chris Moore; Right: Jaleel Scott
news

Training Camp Breakdown: Wide Receiver

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown could be ready for a breakout season, and it's an important training camp for Miles Boykin. Competition will be tight for the final spot.
WR Marquise Brown
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

The Ravens' offseason MVP has to be Hollywood Brown. Disagreeing with fans on the All-Time Team voting. Reaction to Cam Newton and Patrick Mahomes.
QB Lamar Jackson Mural
news

SociaLight: Check Out This Fan's Epic Lamar Jackson Mural 

Advertising