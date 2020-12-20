Three Ravens Wide Receivers Can Officially Play vs. Jaguars

Dec 20, 2020 at 09:10 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

121920_WRStory

The Ravens have activated wide receivers Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, Miles Boykin and James Proche II from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and they are now eligible to play the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

The wide receivers were not officially permitted to play until they tested negative again Sunday morning.

Baltimore placed the three wideouts on the list on Wednesday because they were determined to be high-risk close contacts, according to Head Coach John Harbaugh.

They have not been allowed to practice all week but have been part of the team's virtual meetings in preparation for the Jaguars.

While Baltimore's surging run game has been a major driver in the team's offensive improvement the past couple weeks, the wide receivers have also posted better production.

Brown had three drops in Monday night's game in Cleveland but finished with the critical 44-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter. He has now scored a touchdown in three straight games.

Boykin had a touchdown catch against the Cowboys and one grab for 15 yards in Cleveland. He's a key blocker on the perimeter as well.

Proche didn't see an offensive snap in Cleveland and has had a limited offensive role all season. But he's the team's primary punt returner and has averaged 8.3 yards per return.

The Ravens have leaned on Willie Snead IV, Devin Duvernay and Dez Bryant, who returned from the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week, in practice.

Related Content

news

Calais Campbell, Marcus Peters, Mark Ingram II Inactive

The Ravens will be without two Pro Bowl defensive players when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Dobbins and Gus Edwards will handle the running back load with Mark Ingram II inactive. 
news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 15

The Ravens need one of the teams ahead of them to lose, and several will have tough challenges this week.
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Jaguars

The Week 15 game will be broadcast on CBS at 1 p.m. and can be streamed by in-market fans.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Jaguars

The Ravens (8-5) seek their third straight victory, facing the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-12) who have not won since Week 1.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words Or Less

The Ravens are playing their fourth game in 18 days and have a forgiving late-December schedule that could still prove scarier than anticipated.
news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh Says 'No Way' Marcus Peters Spit at Jarvis Landry 

Ben Powers' play has blossomed as starting right guard. Ravens have respect for Jaguars' 1,000-yard back. John Harbaugh appreciates Darren Waller's tribute to Lorenzo Taliaferro.
news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Jaguars

Cornerback Jimmy Smith (ribs/shoulder) has been ruled out and the Ravens have five cornerbacks on the injury report overall.
news

Wide Receivers on COVID-19 List Are 'On Track' to Play

The three wide receivers on the Reserve/COVID-19 list are "on track" to play Sunday after being close contacts. Baltimore's cornerback situation is still up in the air.
news

'Real Pro' Mark Ingram Never Changes His Positive Vibe

A decrease in workload hasn't stopped Mark Ingram II from being a positive influence and ready to contribute if called upon down the stretch.
news

Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Jaguars

See who the analysts believe will win Sunday's Week 15 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
news

Late for Work 12/18: Ravens Are Unanimous Choice to Defeat Jaguars

Can the Ravens get their sack attack back on track this week? Raiders tight end Darren Waller pays tribute to former Ravens teammate Lorenzo Taliaferro.

Advertising