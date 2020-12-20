Three Ravens Wide Receivers Can Officially Play vs. Jaguars

The Ravens have activated wide receivers Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, Miles Boykin and James Proche II from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and they are now eligible to play the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

The wide receivers were not officially permitted to play until they tested negative again Sunday morning.

Baltimore placed the three wideouts on the list on Wednesday because they were determined to be high-risk close contacts, according to Head Coach John Harbaugh.

They have not been allowed to practice all week but have been part of the team's virtual meetings in preparation for the Jaguars.

While Baltimore's surging run game has been a major driver in the team's offensive improvement the past couple weeks, the wide receivers have also posted better production.

Brown had three drops in Monday night's game in Cleveland but finished with the critical 44-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter. He has now scored a touchdown in three straight games.

Boykin had a touchdown catch against the Cowboys and one grab for 15 yards in Cleveland. He's a key blocker on the perimeter as well.

Proche didn't see an offensive snap in Cleveland and has had a limited offensive role all season. But he's the team's primary punt returner and has averaged 8.3 yards per return.