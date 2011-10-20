Thursday Practice Transcript - 10/20

RAVENS THURSDAY QUOTES: WEEK 7 VS. JAGUARS

Head Coach John Harbaugh

Opening statement:* *"Thanks for coming out. We're excited. We are kind of chomping at the bit here to practice – we're a day late. Not a dollar short, but a day late, and we're excited to get to work."

*What does Monday night mean for players and coaches, because everybody's watching, no one else has a game. What's it like when you're playing in a Monday night game? *(Aaron Wilson)

"Yeah, that's exactly what it is. Everybody's watching. It's tradition, man. You know, it's Monday Night Football. Probably half of you guys have got it on your phone app, right, the Monday Night Football song? So, we're excited about it. We're looking forward to it. It's a great stadium. The crowd is going to be into it. Both teams are going to be into it. Our guys are looking forward to it."

*Can you talk about the relationship between Joe Flacco and Anquan Boldin and where they are now? For instance, with option routes, you have to read the same thing at the same time, and they are able to do that now, and the progress to get to this point. *(Pete Gilbert)

"You're right. That's really important. We've talked a lot about it, but they've come a long way. As you get into it, you think it's going to be simple sometimes, but it's not. It's them understanding each other, what Joe's looking at, how he wants Anquan to run those routes, how Anquan wants Joe to throw it, where he wants him to put it – and we're getting there. That's something that's really come a long way, and it showed up in that game with all those catches that 'Q' [Boldin] had."

Along those lines, with Torrey Smith, it's the same type of thing that has to happen, and Torrey is a rookie. He hasn't had these experiences before, but it seems like they are growing and that rapport is getting better. (Dan Kolko)

"Right. And, it's a little bit different in the sense that most of Torrey's routes are more downfield routes and a lot of Anquan's routes are in the slot. It's a little more be on the same page in the slot because there are a lot more choices that the receiver has to make based on the coverages he gets. Whereas the downfield stuff is really more of a timing issue – getting a feel on the double routes and the deep routes and putting the ball where Torrey can go get it without having to break stride, or something like that. It's a little more complicated with Q's stuff."

What do you see with the Jaguars where they have been in some games this season but they are not at the point where they are beating teams. Do you feel they are close? (Aaron Wilson) *"Right. Sometimes maybe it's that way with a younger quarterback. But if you watch him, he's got all the skills, can make all the throws. He is a big, strong guy. When he gets out of the pocket he's really a problem. They've got a premiere running game with one of the very best backs in the National Football League – a major tackle-breaker. This guy breaks them, he's elusive, he makes them miss. I had a chance to work him out when he was at UCLA, way back when, when he came out, and he's really a great young man, too. So, they're built around the running game and then with bringing along a young quarterback. So, that's really what it is. Their defense is in the top 10 in every category, pretty much. And, they've been in every game, except for one. Every game except for one they had a chance to win it on the last series. They could easily be 5-1 right now. So, that's the kind of team they are."*

Young quarterbacks have not had success against the Ravens' defense, especially since you've been the head coach. Do you think that is because it is just so difficult to decipher what they do? (Ed Lee)

*"I hope so. That's the goal. You don't want those guys to do well. You don't want any quarterback to do well, but we're built in such a way that it's hard to recognize what we are doing. We bring a lot of pressure. We've got good players doing in it; that's the main thing. I also think we have players who understand the system. So, guys like Ed Reed, he's a master of disguise. It helps."*

What did you see in Tyrod Taylor that made drafting him to be the Ravens' backup quarterback? (Tom Worgo) *"We saw a guy in Tyrod that could be our backup quarterback. Also, just a broad spectrum of the things he does well, we felt like he was a natural. Really smart, really intelligent, picked it up quickly and a very accurate passer. Those are the kinds of things that were going to be a must for him to be a backup. And, we saw those things."*

You are going up against Dawan Landry who played here for a handful of years. What does he bring to the defense in terms of experience and physicality at the safety spot? (Dan Kolko)*

*"He brings both those things. He's very physical, obviously, he's an excellent tackler. He understands [the game]. He's played about every coverage you can play behind about every blitz you can run. He understands the spacing of the position, really. I can understand what they wanted to do with his veteran leadership and his knowledge of the game and all those things. He was a great pick up for them. Obviously, we were sorry to lose him. But, he's made an impact on their defense."

The Ravens' pass defense is top five in the league in yards allowed. Considering that Jimmy Smith and Chris Carr have not been a part of that secondary, how impressive is that? (Brett Hollander)

*"Well, it's a credit to what we've done so far. I saw a quote where Ed said it, 'We haven't really done anything yet.' And, Ed's right. You haven't done anything until you've gone through most of the season. Then you can start talking about where you fit and where you rank and all that, because you're one bad outing away from all of a sudden not being very good. So, it's not time to start patting yourself on the back. But, we talk to our guys all the time about the fact that we need to get better, and we're only going to get better. The fact that Chris Carr and Jimmy Smith are part of the equation as we go forward, hopefully, that should help us be better. We're going to have to be better."*

Are Tom Zbikowski's [concussion] symptoms starting to clear up? Is he feeling better? (Aaron Wilson)

*"I think he's feeling better. He still had the sunglasses on out here, so he's not cleared for contact yet today. With concussions, they are very unpredictable."*

You talked about wanting to see the pass protection be a little bit better than what you saw in the first half on Sunday. What about the Jaguars' front seven really poses the biggest challenge in your mind? (Luke Jones)

*"They're relentless. You look at their defensive ends, they're relentless pass-rushers. They'll bring some pressure. A lot of man coverage and fire-zone stuff in behind it with some pretty heavy loaded pressures, one side or another. Like every team you face, they're going to get after it. They're going to watch the tape, and they're going to see some things that they're going to try to take advantage of."*

Over the last two years, how did Cary Williams manage to evolve from a guy who was a fringe guy into a guy you had enough confidence in to be a starter? (Kevin Van Valkenburg)

*"Well, Cary, to me, has worked hard – bottom line. He's worked hard, he's taken coaching really well. He was always gifted; start with that foundation. He was a very gifted, talented athlete, and he's very determined to be the best player he can possibly be. He's got a fire in his belly. And, I think he's learned how to focus his energies on becoming a student of the game, No. 1, and becoming a technician, No. 2, and, then playing with poise. Because you're out there on an island and people go after you and try to get in your head. I think he's really made great strides that way. So, those are probably the most general things."*

Along those lines, how rewarding it is as a coach when a guy goes from the practice squad, like Danny Gorrer last year, to making big plays in big games? (Evan Washburn)

*"Seeing those guys, especially for me at that position, [is very rewarding]. Teryl Austin and Chuck Pagano deserve a ton of credit. Those guys are both talented guys and then they learn how to play the position the way it is supposed to be played – fundamentally sound with discipline and technique – that kind of confirms everything we think is important as a coach."*

When you have to fight for your job like Gorrer and Williams, do they continue to have that drive each week, knowing that nothing is guaranteed? (Evan Washburn)

*"They better, in this league, because if you think something's guaranteed, you're soon to be out."*

When you have a run defense that plays as well as the Ravens have, what burden does that put on opposing offenses to find other avenues, if any, to utilize? (Ed Lee)

*"Here's the thing: We do a pretty good job against the boots and naked, you know, and we do a pretty good job against screens, so it's hard to find some of those gimmicky things to do against us more. But, you have to be determined to stop the run every week, because a running team like this is not just going to stop running the ball. They're not going to come out of the gates one-dimensional, and you have to make them one-dimensional. So, for us, we just focus on making them one-dimensional and seeing what the next answer is."*

A lot was made in the offseason of turning the offense over to Joe, as well as getting the running going again. How do you mentally pick your way through that and try to achieve that balance? (Joe Platania)

*"It's not either or, is it? You try to get as good as you can at everything you do. So, you try to get as good at protection, as good as timing your routes like you were talking about. All the things you guys were talking about, [we try to get] as good at the run game as we can, all at the same time. And you work your way up. There are a thousand things to work on – we talked about that before – and you try to make them all better to make the team better. We talked about it today. We're trying to get 1% better today. If we can get 1% better every single day, then we're 7% better by the time we play."*

Is it helpful at all that you are playing Jacksonville after they've played the Steelers because they use routes you know very well? (Ryan Mink)*

*"I don't know. The Steelers play somewhat of a similar system somewhat on defense with the odd front. So, it might help us a little bit."

QB Joe Flacco

On whether he is concerned about his body, having taken so many hits this season:"No, I'm still a young guy. That's part of playing quarterback, getting hit now and then. Hey, if you've got to deal with that every now and then, that's what you have to deal with. I think we played great. Our offensive line is battling; they're in there, fighting their ass off each week. They're really starting to come together."

On how he thinks when he can sense the pass rush coming:"I mean, a lot of it depends on how quickly my guys are getting open downfield. When my guys are doing a good job of getting open downfield, then you can get rid of the ball, you can get it out of your hands. You might be getting hit, but at least you're getting rid of the ball and getting it to guys. The same goes with stepping up in the pocket and things like that. If I can sense that separation, it becomes much easier to step up in the pocket than it is when everyone is covered. You step up, but you've got two more guys waiting for you because now, it's not on a line, it's the fact that you stayed in the pocket for too long. So, I think you've got to give a lot of credit to our receivers last week on how well of a job they did creating that separation."

On his thoughts on Jaguars QB Blaine Gabbert as a rookie quarterback facing a strong Ravens defense:"I mean, as a quarterback you deal with good defenses week-in and week-out. As a young quarterback, you've got to go in there and you've got to focus on what you're doing. If you focus on what your guys are doing, and leading your offense, that's what gives you the best chance."

On how difficult it is to stay focused on the receivers instead of the pass rush and the possibility of getting hit:"Hey, we've been doing it – if you've played quarterback in the NFL – you've been doing it for a long time now. You wouldn't be here if you're caught staring at the rush and not keeping your eyes downfield. You don't really… You're kind of just out there playing football. When you're on the ground, you just find yourself getting up. You don't exactly know how it happened, but it happened. As long as you got the ball off and all those things, you feel good about it. So no, you don't really look at the rush."

On how he feels the day after games:"It goes week to week. There are weeks where, yeah, I feel really good. And there are weeks where, hey, I can tell I played a football game. (laughter) Sometimes, at quarterback, you really don't feel like some of these other guys and you really don't feel like you played a football game some of the weeks. But, there are other weeks where we take our fair share [of hits]. But, you've got to get up and go get healthy for next week. This week I felt really good waking up on Monday, and I feel really good now."

On WR Anquan Boldin and how their relationship has progressed over the season:"Anquan was playing really fast. If you look at the game on Sunday, he was playing really fast. When he goes out there and does that, and when we get him involved in the game early on, it makes us tough to stop. He really comes alive even more than he is usually. You saw, he makes that big catch down the field. You don't really plan on getting a ton of 50-yard completions out of him. But, when you do get him involved in the game and get him a lot of catches, he can really come alive. And every now and then, we can hit him on those. I think the fact that we've been together now for over a year has definitely helped us and gotten us used to each other. So, we're definitely growing."

On how hard it is to develop that type of relationship between a quarterback and a wide receiver:"I mean, not only is it me and him, it's a matter of him really, really becoming comfortable with the offense we're running and me becoming comfortable with how he sees the routes he's running. There's a lot that goes into it, and there's a lot that goes into how they're going to cover him. It's really a week-to-week thing and what kind of game plan we have set up. But, Anquan is a guy that we feel like we need to get involved. When we get him involved, I think our offense runs better. Whether that means he has 10 catches or that means we try to get him the ball – he might not always have 10 catches – but at least, if we're trying to create some routes for him and mismatches for him, the ball might not always go his way, but I think it's creating that urgency. We run better when we do that stuff."

On why he thinks Boldin is faster:"I don't think he's faster, I just think he had that feel that he was playing really fast. [He] was really getting after those guys and went in some one-on-one matchups. There were a couple that were pretty tight in there, but he does a great job catching the ball. So, you don't have to be afraid of putting them in there when he's being nice and decisive."

Is there a way that he knows that Boldin is "on":"I don't know, it's really more you're running the plays and you've got guys that are open out there, and he happens to be the guy that's open on this play. Then when you look at the film the next day, and you realize what he did during the game, that's when you realize, 'Wow he really came alive today.' He's always like that. It's just a matter of us getting him open and getting him the ball. Some of those plays, some weeks, they run a little different coverage, and he might not be open. I mean, on that long pass, it's not like he's necessarily a primary guy; it just kind of worked out that way."

On whether he feels that RB Ray Rice has become a stronger leader on the team:"Ray is always trying to run his mouth and be that vocal guy. *(laughter) *Hey, to be a great leader, you have to be one of the better players in the locker room, I mean, normally. You have to go out there and you have to prove it on the field, and Ray has done that. You know, me and him came into this league together, and we're getting older and older and more comfortable. We're becoming the veteran guys, and I'm sure that's how he feels. You know, we're a team that gets the reputation for talking and doing all kinds of stuff like that, but we really go about our business pretty quietly and go out there and try to win football games. That's what he is, really. He goes out there, he plays, he leads by example, and every now and then he has a little bit to interject."

On what he thought about Rice's halftime talk during the game against Houston:"We always need a… Sometimes, when you go into halftime, you're feeling bad about the game and sometimes you're feeling really good. It really doesn't matter; you've got to go back out there and you've got to execute the plays. I think that's what it was all about. That's what… We all were saying the same thing. It was a matter of going out there and doing it, and that's what we did. We went out there and did it. I think we go in there, and some guys say this and some guys say that, but the bottom line is we have to go out on the field and we have to do it. I think that's what everyone was trying to say."

On what kind of growth he has seen in the rookie receivers so far:"Those guys are growing each week. Torrey [Smith], obviously, can stretch the field. LaQuan [Williams] is a big, physical guy. Tandon [Doss] is a big, physical guy. The problem with Tandon getting in the game right now is really Anquan [Boldin]. So, you feel bad for him, but you know, at the same time, Anquan is going to win us games. So, they're all really good and they're getting better. Torrey is improving each week on his different routes. Whether it's coming across the middle or starting to run comebacks, they look better. The more comfortable they get with what they're doing on this offense, the more they can focus on getting open and the little nuances of those routes – how to get open [and] not just run them to run them. I think when you don't really know an offense, when you're first learning one, you can just go out there and run a route. But, there's definitely specific ways to run routes. There are different coverages that help you get open a little better. That's definitely what we're working towards."

On how important game experience is to developing as a player:"They have to do it. They have to get that confidence, and I think confidence is a big part of it. They have to go out there and have success so that they can feel like they can go out there and try those things and do those things, without thinking about the consequences of what happens if I'm wrong. When you're out there on the football field, just like really anything in life, if you're thinking about the consequences and, 'Hey, what happens if I do this wrong?' you're not going to operate. You're not going to do as well as you would if you're just out there playing free."

On the differences between the ways that TEs Dennis Pitta and Ed Dickson play:"I don't know. I mean, I think they're definitely a little different. But at the same time, the way we look at them is two athletes. They're two big guys that are really good athletes and can run routes and catch the football. I guess, when you look at it, there are some little differences. Do I know exactly what they are? No. Like I said, I'm looking at them as two athletic tight ends that we can really do whatever we want with them."

On rookie quarterbacks starting right away and what it says about the quarterback position:"I mean, obviously, it helps to be on good teams and obviously have good support around you. But, it takes a lot of confidence. It takes a lot of trust in your ability, and it takes a lot of trust from the team in your ability so they're not putting unwanted pressure on you and doing those kinds of things. So, I think when you have that trust in yourself and when your team is able to rally around you and really believe that you are the right guy and you do give us the best shot at winning, it helps you trust yourself even more. I think there has been a decent amount of success with guys winning in the league at an early age so far. We haven't, necessarily, seen that all the time in the past. I don't know what that is because of, but I can probably say that most of the guys that are winning have a lot of confidence in themselves, really, the whole time they've played football."

LB Ray Lewis

On the memories he has of Jaguars head coach Jack Del Rio: **"Jack was just always a true man's man, a true professional. I think it truly comes from his experience of playing in the game itself. And that's kind of the way he approached work. He made work truly something that you wanted to come to every day. He was one of those coaches that is really motivating. Jack was always Jack."

**

On if he knew Del Rio still has a picture of Jamie Sharper, Peter Boulware and Lewis in his office today: **"Yeah, absolutely, absolutely. We took that picture years ago. Honestly, anytime you win a championship with somebody, you're going always have those memories. So, that group was special. That group was very special and Jack was a huge, huge part of that success."

**

On if the energy level is elevated on Monday Night Football:"It's no secret. Mondays [are] Mondays. People have to go back to work on Mondays, and they've got to make it through to the middle of the week to Wednesday, so you kind of give them some true excitement on Monday night. Like I said to these young guys, whatever opportunity you want to leave, whatever legacy you want to leave, these are the nights you leave it. Not that you don't play hard every other day, but these nights are special. So, savor the moment, man, and have a great time doing it."

**

On what type of balance he sees from the Ravens' offense that he can use against the opponent in the game:"I think because of all of the different pieces that we do have, the dynamics on offense, that's what makes them kind of difficult to deal with. You've got to find where Anquan [Boldin] is, you've got to find where Ray [Rice] is. So, you go into a football game, and it's kind of the same exact thing, you know, kind of the way we go at each other. That's one good thing coach does, 'ones' go against 'ones' a lot. We really compete against each other, and we always make each other better. We go against probably one of the best complete backs in the game in Ray Rice. So, going to the next back to prepare for him, preparing for Ray is equal to any back we'll probably ever see."

**

On why running backs struggle against the Ravens' defense: *"Meaning what?" *(Reporter: "Why do they have such problems finding running lanes and trying to find holes?") "I think we play completely as a unit. We have a certain way that we play defense to where whatever the play breaks down, we don't believe in being blocked one-on-one. We believe in hitting your block, get off the doggone block and go make a play. And, if one guy is on the tackle, make sure five, six, seven, eight, nine, guys are on the tackle. That's one big thing, with any good defense, [is] you're going to see a heck of pursuit. And, that's something we do very well. We pursue to the ball. That's why I think it is very hard."

On showing different schemes to young quarterbacks and if that's difficult for the QB: **"Yeah, it's different. And that's why it takes somebody who's studied us for a long time to kind of dial in on exactly what we do. The young guys are already set in what they're going to do and set where their reads are going to go and things like that. So, it's more basic for them trying to play against us instead of trying to figure all of the moving around out. But, that's one of our packages. Our package is disguising the swarm something differently and then give them something once the ball is snapped."

**

On what Jaguars RB Maurice Jones-Drew does well as a running back: **"I think pretty much everything. When you talk about just playing the game the way the game is supposed to be played, he's plays the game very hard. He runs the ball very hard. And one thing you do see on film more than anything is you see him making a lot of people miss, because people are just really bouncing off of him. Some people are squared up right in the hole. You watch the Pittsburgh game that they played last week, and he broke a couple of tackles just right in the hole with people and things like that. And, that's just his leverage. He's one of those smaller backs that can get behind those lineman and hide and get up out of there. But overall, he's just a complete back."

**

On if Jones-Drew reminds him of Rice: **"Absolutely, there's no kind of [doubt]. Their build is definitely the same. I think Drew might be a little heavier than Ray and things like that. But, I think, out of the backfield Ray is a little more dynamic when it comes to spreading them out and getting in one-on-one matches. But Jones-Drew is the exact same type of back – really shifty in the hole, really likes to hide behind those lineman and burst out the long run and things like that. He's a good back."

**

On what it means to play on Monday Night Football: **"It's like the same thing I said: It's what it is. It's the biggest stage, for our business, in the world. Everybody is sitting home on that Monday night and everybody wants to see how good you're doing. Records are sometimes one thing, but when you get on Monday night, it's all about the individual. You know, how can you be great that night? It's where you stick out, where you stand out and where you play as a team and things like that. And that's what makes Monday night special is that everybody – even in the entire league – gets to sit home and watch that one game."

**

On if he gets nostalgic thinking about playing the Jaguars and remembering the days of Jimmy Smith, Keenan McCardell and Mark Brunell:"You know, we did have some great rivalries with the Jaguars for many years – for many, many years. We haven't played them in the last several years, but anytime you plays guys like this, and honestly, anytime you play a Jack Del Rio team, you have to know that they're going to be ready to play. So, we're as ready to play as they are and just ready for the ball to snap."**

On the evolution and development of CB Cary Williams: "It just shows you that, like I always tell him, anything you're going to put your mind to, go do it. But doing it [doesn't] start on game day. Doing it starts out here at practice. Doing it starts in the meeting room every day, and understanding what you're going to get, how you're going to get it, what route are they going to come in, what combination of route plans they run, as a corner. And those are the kinds of things I've been challenging him with anytime he comes to practice. And I always say, 'If I'm going to touch the ball that play, you make sure nobody don't catch a pass on you at practice.' Or, 'If they do catch a pass, you make sure we're doing this, doing that.' And to see his progress on where he is now, it's almost enlightening just to see how far he's come."

On if he has any interest in coaching after he is done playing:"Yeah, coaching my kids, yeah. I have a lot of coaching to do. *(laughter) *I have a lot of coaching to do once the game is over. I have beautiful babies, sons that are really, really excited about having that opportunity. If the opportunity presents itself to whatever opens up, it opens up. I am not opposed to it. It's definitely something that I am just natural to do because I am always trying to grab knowledge to share it one way or another. It's just a great opportunity if it does open up."

On how his son, Ray Lewis III, is doing:"Junior is doing awesome. My son is, he has broken the mold all over again. When I sit there and watch him, you get very emotional as a father, watching your son and all of the things and all of the years that you have taught him. Now, he has turned into his own man, his own animal. It scares me sometimes, truly the way that he plays the game, but it's a true blessing to watch him."

On if he can sit in the stands and watch his son:"No, I can't sit in the stands. I can't sit in the stands. I can't sit in the stands because I am going to run across too many people's laps and knock over nachos and all that stuff. *(laughter) *I have to run up and down the sideline, because when he scores, I score."



RB Ray Rice

On if he emulated Jaguars RB Maurice Jones-Drew when he first entered the NFL:"Definitely. Maurice Jones-Drew is a guy that I instantly connected with, just based off his whole style, his life story. We were at the Pro Bowl together. It was a great time with him down there, knowing that our size plays to our advantage. It's actually funny that we're going down there playing against them on Monday night. They are facing our defense – a great defense. We get to face them. Regardless of their record, they have a great defense, we all know. You sort of have a little battle – myself vs. Jones-Drew. Let's see who comes out as the better running back that day. It's just a nice game, nice Monday Night Football game. It doesn't matter what anybody's record is, [on] Monday Night Football, a lot of great plays and legacies have been made on Monday Night Football."

On if he has tried to be more of a leader this year:"Yeah, I think I followed order first and being in my fourth year, I can actually say something and know what I am talking about, feel it. I can go through a lot of emotions. Yeah, I try to be that vocal guy when I have to. It's one of the things where you get a veteran offense, but you're still young, guys want to respond to you. Obviously, if they see me out there, and I come out to practice every day, it doesn't matter how we feel – guys respond to you. So, I definitely try to be a leader out there."

On his halftime speech vs. Houston:"It was just simple. I just told the guys that it doesn't matter what the play call is, as long as we execute, we are going to be tough to beat. Whether [offensive coordinator] Cam [Cameron] wants to throw it or run it, when we get that point where we are not stopping ourselves… Yeah we are going to face great defenses. The other team is getting paid as well, but if we are executing at a high level, the sky is the limit for this team. I am talking for the offensive side of the ball. But if you look on the other side of the ball, our defense is playing extremely well, so if we just do our job, we are going to be extremely tough to beat. Everybody knows we have the guys to do it. We are capable of doing it – it has been proven. We just have to get on a consistent basis with it."

On when he started taking to the mindset that execution was key:"I started taking that mindset because we have been down this road before. If you look at the games that we have lost – and I am not taking away from any defense that we play out there – but look at the games that we have lost in overall time, it came down to… Nobody is physically – I don't remember – just beat us. It came down to a play here, play there, catch here – little stuff like that. And, that is all about execution. If the ball is right there, a guy has to go up and get it. If there is a run to be made, and there is a linebacker in the hole, that is somebody not doing their job. That is when I started to think about execution. It's a lot of one-on-one football going on out there with 11 guys trying to work together, so if everybody does their job, it should be a successful play. Whether it's a five-yard play, three-yard play or a long completion, if everybody does their job, there is no need for a negative play."

On if he was not seeing the execution last week vs. Houston:"One thing that I said about the execution thing last week was, we played against a team that we ran the outside zone. As much as we weren't executing, we had to go inside and make an adjustment. The adjustment was changing from our outside zone, which they see every week, to more of a tighter-gap scheme, that we weren't running as much this year. We just gave them a different look. I would like to say the guys up front, Vonta Leach and the guys, executed really well. One thing about our offense, we are not going to be one-dimensional. I think us having the outside-zone scheme with the gap scheme with the inside zone, we have many different options, especially in our pass game. Cam does a great job of getting everybody else in space. Our pass game is just evolving with the way Joe [Flacco] is throwing the ball."

On if he expects to see a lot of Jaguars S Dawan Landry during the game:"Yes. Dawan Landry is a great player. He was here with us. He was actually one of the hardest-working guys I know. I worked out with him in the offseason. He is a weight-room guy. He is a leader. [It was] well deserved, what he got this year because he was definitely a guy that flew under the radar while he was here, but he got top dollar to be a great safety, and he is doing a great job down there as well."

On if he will say anything to Landry if he tackles him:"No, I say if we had our little battles here, but I am expecting for him to be in the box, making a few tackles. I always say that I have to win a fair share of the battles as well."

On if he will talk to Jones-Drew later this week:"I'm not sure if I will talk to him this week, but I am sure what's going on his mind is that he wants to be the better back on that night. Every running back goes into the game [that way]. Last week, I wanted to be better than [Texans RB] Arian Foster and still win the game. This week, I want to be the better back to come out of this game. It's not personal where you are jawing at each other, but it's more like you want to do well because he is a great running back. He has proven [himself] in this league. Arian Foster was the guy last week. He was the NFL's leader in rushing last year. You want to kind of have that battle to get you up, but at the same time, the overall goal is to win the game."