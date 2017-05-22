Tickets On Sale For Lardarius Webb's Charity Softball Game

May 22, 2017 at 06:39 AM
DT Michael Pierce
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Fans can now get tickets for Lardarius Webb's charity softball outing.

The veteran defender will host his eighth-annual charity game on June 11 at Aberdeen's Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium. The game starts at 2:30 p.m., and gates open at 12 p.m. so fans can watch batting practice.

Rosters have yet to be announced, but Webb always does his part to recruit teammates to participate. In previous years, participants have included Joe Flacco, Justin Tucker and John Harbaugh. Former players Ed Reed and Jacoby Jones have also played in recent years.

The game is a relaxed atmosphere where fans can mingle with the players, take pictures and get autographs. Proceeds from the event benefit the Lardarius Webb Foundation, supports local families through the United Way of Central Maryland.

