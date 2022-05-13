Tico Sports Spanish Radio to Broadcast Ravens Games

The Baltimore Ravens recently signed a new multi-year agreement with Tico Sports to produce a Spanish radio broadcast.

With a crew consisting of David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst) and Victor Flores (producer), Tico Sports will broadcast home and away games on Radio La Mera Mera 1050 AM and WTTZ 93.5 FM. The broadcast will also stream digitally on the Ravens Mobile App, and the Ravens' and Tico Sports' respective websites.

Tico Sports already kicked off its 2022 coverage with a live broadcast from the Ravens' NFL Draft Party on Thursday, April 28.

"We are very excited to partner with a team with such a strong legacy, culture of excellence and commitment to community as the Baltimore Ravens," stated Oscar Monterroso, founder and el jefe of Tico Productions, LLC, and Tico Sports. "The new agreement represents our strategic path to expand our footprint as a third-party multi-media solution for professional sports teams that seek to increase engagement with a community known for loyalty, love of sports and increased purchasing power."