Tico Sports Spanish Radio to Broadcast Ravens Games

May 13, 2022 at 01:00 PM
/assets/images/imported/BAL/article-thumbnails/BRcom_60x60.jpg
Baltimore Ravens
051322-Tico-Sports

The Baltimore Ravens recently signed a new multi-year agreement with Tico Sports to produce a Spanish radio broadcast.

With a crew consisting of David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst) and Victor Flores (producer), Tico Sports will broadcast home and away games on Radio La Mera Mera 1050 AM and WTTZ 93.5 FM. The broadcast will also stream digitally on the Ravens Mobile App, and the Ravens' and Tico Sports' respective websites.

Tico Sports already kicked off its 2022 coverage with a live broadcast from the Ravens' NFL Draft Party on Thursday, April 28.

"We are very excited to partner with a team with such a strong legacy, culture of excellence and commitment to community as the Baltimore Ravens," stated Oscar Monterroso, founder and el jefe of Tico Productions, LLC, and Tico Sports. "The new agreement represents our strategic path to expand our footprint as a third-party multi-media solution for professional sports teams that seek to increase engagement with a community known for loyalty, love of sports and increased purchasing power."

"David and Allen form a knowledgeable and passionate broadcasting duo – one that our Latino fans will enjoy listening to on gameday," Ravens chief sales officer Kevin Rochlitz stated. "We are excited about this partnership with Tico and our shared commitment to delivering greater access to Latino fans in the Baltimore area. We also believe this affiliation will broaden our fan base by allowing us to further connect with those who continue to show a growing interest in the Ravens."

Related Content

news

Ravens Preseason Includes Longest Road Trip in Team History

Baltimore will fly west to take on the Arizona Cardinals in the second preseason game.

news

Late for Work 5/13: Pundit Says Ravens Have Second-Easiest Schedule; More Takeaways From 2022 Schedule

The Ravens reportedly talked with the Eagles about trading Chuck Clark during the draft; Philadelphia wide receiver Jalen Reagor reportedly was discussed. Marcus Peters says he's 'going in the right direction' with his recovery from an ACL tear.

news

What Mink Thinks: Five Biggest Takeaways From Ravens' 2022 Schedule

It's an odd start to the season and the Ravens will need to gain steam in November before another tough stretch to close out the year.

news

Ravens Announce Home Opener of 2022 Season

Baltimore will open the 2022 season on the road against the New York Jets, then return to M&T Bank Stadium to face the Miami Dolphins.

news

Here Are the Ravens' 2022 Opponents

The Ravens will face the entire AFC East and NFC South next season, as well as an NFC East team on the road.

news

Late for Work 5/12: Pundit Says Ravens Are Runaway Favorite in AFC North

Calais Campbell talks about the important role his wife played in his decision to re-sign with Baltimore. The Ravens are poised to be a 'matchup nightmare' on offense and defense. Pundits expect several Ravens' draft picks to make an impact in 2022 and for years to come. Jarvis Landry continues to be linked to the Ravens.

news

Mailbag: What Bargain Free-Agent Signings Could Still Be Coming?

Who is the top candidate for the left guard position and where does Patrick Mekari fit into the mix? Did the rookies get a crash course in dieting?

news

Daniel Faalele Is Eager to Prove He's Not a Project

Head Coach John Harbaugh said he anticipates rookie offensive tackle Daniel Faalele playing this season.

news

Ravens and M&T Bank Name Finalists for Teachers Program

Shayla Proctor of Deep Run Elementary School is the grand prize winner for their ninth-annual Touchdown for Teachers program.

news

Late for Work 5/11: Should Ravens Be Content With Young Wide Receivers?

Chris Simms says the Ravens and Jarvis Landry are a match made in heaven. A pundit says Lamar Jackson is easy to root for. The Ravens move on from Ty'Son Williams.

news

Arsenal-Everton Will Play at M&T Bank Stadium This Summer

The Ravens announced today that they will host The Charm City Match, a pre-season match between English Premier League clubs, Arsenal and Everton, at M&T Bank Stadium at 7 p.m. on July 16.

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Learn More
Join Us For Beach Bash
Advertising