Practice Report: Three-Headed Tight End Monster Rears Head

Likely also made a diving end zone catch during one-on-one drills against Geno Stone, stretching out parallel to the ground and snatching the ball out of the air. Fans oohed and aahed after Likely's difficult grab, and Stone nodded his head as if to say, "Nice catch."

Likely was called for two holding penalties during Thursday night's preseason opener and will continue working on that aspect of his game. But his potential to make an immediate impact in the passing game is obvious, and Head Coach John Harbaugh said Likely is absorbing things quickly from veteran teammates and the coaching staff.

"He's taken tons of reps; it has to help you as a rookie, as a young player," Harbaugh said. "And then working with Mark , working with Lamar … [Tight Ends Coach] George Godsey does a great job with those guys; [Offensive Assistant] Travis [Switzer] does a great job with those guys. So, hey, it's a young guy, he's a rookie, and it'll be up to him. We'll see how he does."

Andrews had more catches than anyone during practice, a familiar story for an All-Pro tight end who remains fiercely driven. Boyle is one of the NFL's best blocking tight ends, and he had a collision with Odafe Oweh that knocked the second-year outside linebacker to the ground. Boyle said last week that he's looking to regain his physical blocking mentality as he continues to work back from his 2020 knee injury.

Here are other observations from Monday's practice: