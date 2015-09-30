Time To Shine For Ravens Rookie Tight Ends

Their performances can't be summarized just by the stats.

Williams, the second-round pick out of Minnesota, continues to show his hustle, including an all-out Superman diving attempt on a final fourth-down heave by Flacco that went incomplete. He has picked up his assignments well and is constantly growing.

Boyle, a fifth-round pick out of Delaware, is showing he's a handful at 6-foot-4, 240 pounds. His first two NFL receptions included a hurdle over Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, then a stiff-arm body slam on Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones.

"I couldn't even picture what my first NFL reception would be," Boyle said. "I guess it's pretty cool. It was kind of reactionary."

Transferring that success to a game in Pittsburgh is no small challenge. Quarterback Joe Flacco said they need to "play within themselves" and not let the moment overwhelm them.

"They just have to catch the ball, run block – do the simple things," Flacco said.

Williams is trying to take a level-headed approach to the situation. As one of the youngest players in the league this year, he said he's been leaning on his father and former NFL player Brian Williams' advice and taken it one day at a time working hard to earn his place.

"It's just taking the opportunity and trying to make the best of it," Williams said.

"It's just another game. You can't go in like, 'Oh, it's Pittsburgh at Pittsburgh!' Every game is loud on the road. It's the NFL; everyone is a great team. Really, I prepare the same. You've got to play your best and play sound, technique football."

Boyle said he's expecting an "eye-opening experience," just like his first NFL game in Denver. But at this point, entering just his fourth NFL game, just about everything is new.

"It's all exciting," Boyle said. "For Maxx and I to step in, that's what we're here to do. It's whatever the team needs us to do, we're going to do it."

Ravens Offensive Coordinator Marc Trestman has high expectations for the duo. Like Harbaugh, he said he's been very impressed with their overall maturity and professional attitude. They know their assignments and they correct mistakes quickly.